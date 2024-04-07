mobile app bar

“Turned Into Khamzat Chimaev”: Islam Makhachev’s Razor-Sharp Physique in Latest Training Video Leaves Fans Mistaken for Other Fighter

Souvik Roy
Published

Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Popular UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev, raised excitement levels a few weeks back upon announcing that he was ready for his next title defense fight. Now, UFC play-by-play commentator Ben Davis has taken to social media to reveal the reason behind Makhachev’s announcement. Davis shared an update on X which showed the the Dagestani going through a sparring session, suggesting that he had started training once again. However, Makhachev donned a completely different look causing fans to compare him to different UFC fighters.

The video soon went viral and was shared by MMA Coverage X account ‘Championship Rounds.’ Although Makhachev is known for his buzz-cut hair and a chin full of long beard, the clip showed how he has chosen to get rid of his hair completely. This even led to Davis comparing Makhachev to the coveted UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev, with the caption to his update reading,

“Islam turned into Khamzat Chimaev”

‘Championship Rounds’ may not have posted such a hilarious caption along with the video, but that did not stop fans from comparing Makhachev’s looks to others. One of them mistook Makhachev as the #7 ranked UFC flyweight, Muhammad Mokaev, and commented, “No @muhammadmokaev stole his hair(DUH DUH DAHGHHHHHHHHHH *LOUD SLIDE WHISTLE* )also happy end of Ramadan guys @bullyb170 @MAKHACHEVMMA @TeamKhabib.”

In fact, many spotted the similarities between Mokaev and Makhachev’s appearances as another fan hopped onto the bandwagon with a comment stating, “That’s Mokaev.”

Likewise, a fan repeated Davis’ deliberate mistake in the comments, writing, “Thought he was Khamzat for a min.”

However, there were some who outright mistook Makhachev for a heavyweight, as one fan wrote, “I thought it was [Ilir] Latifi.”

Ever since Dustin Poirier’s victory at UFC 299, the former interim lightweight champion has been chasing Makhachev for a shot at his UFC lightweight gold. The Dagestani also accepted Poirier’s challenge leading to speculations about a possible date. However, the fight might not materialize anytime soon if Dana White gets his way.

Dana White doesn’t want to give Dustin Poirier a fight against Islam Makhachev this early

Although it is apparent that the Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier fight is massively anticipated, UFC head honcho, Dana White does not share the same feeling. ‘The Diamond’ expressed his wish to fight Makhachev for the UFC lightweight gold shortly after his UFC 299 victory. However, Dana White’s words at the post-UFC 299 press conference indicated that he is not willing to entertain Poirier’s wish this early.

View on Website

White’s advice for Poirier to “jump back in the mix and win some fights” suggests that he will have to defeat a few more rivals to get a shot at the lightweight gold title. Yet, Dana White and Co. may be compelled to pit ‘The Diamond’ against Makhachev if they cannot find a deserving rival for the Dagestani’s next title defense fight.

