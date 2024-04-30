“Like NFL or NBA”: Colby Covington Credits Dana White for ‘No Woke Narrative’ in UFC, Cites Kyrie Irving Example

Colby Covington had nothing but praise for Dana White when the topic of free speech came up. The UFC President has always been a proponent of free speech. He does not censor his fighters from doing or saying anything, even if it affects some brand sponsorships. White believes in the idea of fighters being able to express themselves in any way they want. And surely, Covington is the biggest example because he has said a lot of offensive things to different people.

Colby Covington recently appeared on the ‘TwinsPod’ show on YouTube to talk about everything from his personal life to politics. While on the podcast, he spoke about the difference between the UFC and other organizations. He said,

“He’s the biggest proponent of free speech…He’s not gonna put a muzzle on anybody like the NFL or the NBA where their owners tell them hey you can’t speak against this.”

Colby Covington then cited Kyrie Irving as an example. The basketball star refused to take the vaccine despite the State of New York issuing a statewide mandate for entertainers and athletes to be vaccinated if entering an arena. As a result, he could not play home games for the Brooklyn Nets.

‘Chaos’ pointed this out as the main difference between the NFL and the NBA. He believes Dana White does not care about sponsors more than he cares about free speech.

Well the biggest example is Sean Strickland. The American got into a lot of trouble when he said certain things about the Australian government, as well as made some ‘sexist’ comments. Despite all his trash-talks, the UFC President did not take action against him because he is such a staunch believer of free speech.

Moving forward with the discussion, Covington then dropped a major update about his potential return.

Colby Covington finally agreeing to fight Ian Garry?

Colby Covington has not fought since December 2023 when he lost to Leon Edwards. Since then, he has been biding his time for a return to the octagon.

In the same interview, Covington spoke about a potential return date. ‘Championship Rounds’ posted the clip on X, where he spoke about his next fight. The 36-year-old said,

“I’m gonna fight this summer for sure….I think that’s when they’re planning for me, is International Fight Week…I got unfinished business with my last fight, Leon Edwards.”

He also went on to talk about how Ian Garry is a ‘nobody’ and he is not serious about their fight. Garry has been calling Covington out constantly for a fight on social media.

The Irishman is trying to use Colby Covington’s tactics on him, with multiple posts on social media trashing the American fighter, in an attempt to get him to sign the fight.

Colby Covington believes that he will return during International Fight Week, at UFC 303. That way, fans might get to see ‘Chaos’ and Conor McGregor fight on the same card.