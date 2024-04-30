“So Sweet”: Sean O’Malley Reveals Dana White’s Invite to ‘Tom Brady Roast’ on Netflix Special Alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart & More

Sean O’Malley is already star-struck at the thought of meeting Hollywood’s who’s who. The UFC bantamweight champion is himself a big star now because of his stellar fighting career. However, Hollywood is a different game. The stars in LA have been at the top of their industry for decades now and have international fame and recognition. O’Malley has seen these stars as he was growing up, never in his wildest dreams imagining that he will be sitting and socializing alongside them.

Netflix is hosting their first live-streamed event, ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’. The event takes place on May 5 and Kevin Hart will be the host for the show.

In a recent episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow’, Sean O’Malley revealed his excitement after Dana White invited him to come along for the event live in Los Angeles. He said,

“I got invited to go, May 5th…they are doing a comedy roast of Tom Brady and Dana supposedly has a couple tickets and asked if I wanted to go…..TB 12, dude that’s gonna be so sweet.”

Sean O’Malley seemed flustered just thinking about how he would be attending the event in less than a week’s time. As a young American, he had grown up idolizing Tom Brady, the history-making quarterback. And now, the UFC has presented him with the chance of actually rubbing shoulders with the stars.

Apart from that, he will also get to see the likes of The Rock, Kevin Hart, and many other celebrities at the event. Speaking of the NFL, ‘Sugar’ is not new to the game. He follows the game often and even provides valuable advice to NFL athletes.

Recently, O’Malley gave one of its athletes some tips for Jiu-Jitsu training. The Quarterback took up Jiu-Jitsu and Judo to help his football career.

‘Suga’ blends Jiu-Jitsu with football for Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa, the number 5 draft pick in the 2020 draft, is making waves in the NFL. However, one problem he has been facing is repeated concussions from hard falls during the games.

To help him improve this aspect of the game, he has been taking up Jiu-Jitsu and Judo classes to help break his fall. And well, this was a recommendation given to Tagovailoa by none other than Sean O’malley. During an episode of the ‘Pat McAfee Show’, O’Malley gave the NFL star some advice on training. He said,

“Learning how to break fall is simple as learning how to break fall itself, so I don’t know if you necessarily need to do judo or Jiu Jitsu…But I think it’ll help him in multiple areas in just life in general.”

Sean O’Malley revealed that the sport of Judo and Jiu Jitsu don’t really have any benefits when it comes to learning how to break a fall. What Jiu-Jitsu and Judo do teach, however, is control over the body. All the rolling around in different positions gives one a good judgment and awareness of how to control the body in game-related situations.

‘Suga’ also believes that the Miami Dolphins’ Quarterback will greatly benefit from learning Jiu-Jitsu, calling it the ‘sweetest’ sport in the world.