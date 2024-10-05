Twitch Streamer Sketch Challenges Adin Ross to Fight at Upcoming Sean O’Malley MMA Event

Sean O’Malley is looking to start SSFC, the Suga Show Fighting Championship. No, it’s not a ‘Fight Club’. ‘Suga’ wants to put on 5 fights in his warehouse in Florida for the fans.

The former champion has a lot of time to burn now that he’s undergone surgery for his hand and is out for 7-9 months. So, he is looking to make the most of this time by getting ‘celebrities’ to fight in his league.

And one of the first names that came to his mind is Twitch streamer Sketch. Given the beatdown he endured at the streamer’s hands a few days ago on Madden, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

The young American streamer is good friends with Sean O’Malley and has even attended UFC events in the past. However, he has no experience fighting in a cage.

Despite this, he is still eager to be a part of the SSFC and has even called out his opponent, another Twitch streamer, Adin Ross,

“I’ll only fight @adinross”

Both Ross and Sketch are big fans of the UFC, and the former is even good friends with Dana White, and regularly gambles with him.

For them to actually step into the octagon and fight each other though would be a whole different story. Regardless, Sketch has made the call out, now all that’s left is for Ross to answer.

Thankfully, the callout was nothing compared to what Sketch did to O’Malley, the Twitch streamer brutally roasted the former champion on stream recently following his loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

Sketch goes in on O’Malley during stream

Sketch and O’Malley were live streaming together playing the new Madden NFL 25 game but things got a little heated as both of them started talking trash.

The streamer was the one who initiated it by calling him out for his rainbow hair and his tattoos. O’Malley then asked him when he would start trying to play and the streamer clapped back saying,

“Yeah that’s exactly what I was saying during your fight.”

Sketch COOKED Sean O’Malley pic.twitter.com/LcKVJgsbiL — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 28, 2024

The American streamer just kept roasting the former champ for his loss to Merab Dvalishvili and fans absolutely loved it. Sketch even brought out a championship belt to make ‘Sugar’ feel bad about losing his, ultimate sh*thousery from the streamer.

O’Malley will be looking to repay the favor if he shows up to the SSFC fight and can even find an opponent for himself.