“I really would like to see Chandler and Conor go one on one” – Dana White wants Conor McGregor to fight Michael Chandler instead of Jorge Masvidal

UFC President Dana White wants Conor McGregor to make his UFC return against Michael Chandler instead of Jorge Masvidal.

While it could be a battle between the biggest star in the sport and the second major equation, White emphasizes that Michael Chandler vs. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) looks as a better prospect.

As McGregor wears a significant size and looks to return 170 pounds, that will dispel White’s previous impression that McGregor is too small for Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC), but it seems White needs more convincing.

“I don’t know, I really would like to see Chandler and Conor go one on one after Chandler’s last fight,” White told TMZ. “There are a lot of battles we have to fight, I don’t know if that is it, but we will see what the situation looks like when Conor returns.”

Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) made a landmark promo after hitting Tony Ferguson’s highlight-reel front kick knockout in UFC 274. He went on to say that McGregor came out.

Dana White on bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

“I’m am not saying anything right now but Conor is now ranked 8th and Chandler ranked 5th. I believe it makes a lot of meaning now than ever ,” added White.

White has given a review to McGregor, who is currently recovering from a broken fibula he suffered from a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier last July on UFC 264. According to the UFC president, I believe that it’s unlikely to see “The Notorious” by next year.

Conor McGregor could return before the end of 2022, according to Dana White.

In terms of a possible Octagon return for the 33-year-old McGregor, White believes the Crumlin striker will return in 2023 – if not before the end of this year.

“I think he’s (Conor McGregor) getting better, and he’s starting to ramp up his training,” Dana White said. “I’m hoping at the end of the year, early next year.”

