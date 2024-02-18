UFC 298 Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Did Ilia Topuria Make After Title Win Against Alexander Volkanovski?

Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski was not for the faint-hearted. The UFC 298 main event brought the fireworks at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A very relaxed Volkanovski walked out to his signature song ‘Down Under’ with Mark Zuckerberg alongside him. Topuria, on the other hand, looked laser-focused as he walked out. Here’s a look at the fight purses for both fighters, including the winning bonus.

Ilia Topuria turned all his words into action at UFC 298. Topuria knocked Volkanovski out cold in the second round to become the new champion.

MMA Journalist Manouk Akopyan got a hold of the fighter pay and bonuses filed by the UFC with the California State Commission.

As per the report, Alexander Volkanovski is the highest-earning fighter of the card with a whopping $750,000. The UFC did not list any win bonus for the main event.

Ilia Topuria had a base salary of $350,000, making him the second-highest-earning fighter on the card. The Spaniard’s win made him the new Featherweight Champion of the world.

Topuria did not hold back following his win. He called out to all the people that doubted him and did not believe that he could beat Volkanovski.

Ilia Topuria silences haters after knocking Alexander Volkanovski out

Ilia Topuria wasted no time in calling out the people who doubted him. The Spaniard was extremely confident, leading up to the fight, that he would become the champion.

Topuria called it his destiny and claimed it was something he worked his entire life for. During his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, he expressed:

“I feel so happy right now, they gonna tell you you can’t do it they gonna knock you down and doubt you……Look at me, look at me now.”

Ilia Topuria went on to say how it was purely his hard work and consistency that made him a champion. The Spaniard was very emotional as he spoke with the belt on his shoulder.

On the other hand, Alexander Volkanovski hoped to secure a rematch against Topuria in Spain. However, the Spaniard has his eyes on Conor McGregor.