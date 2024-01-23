UFC 298: Ilia Topuria Warns Alexander Volkanovski His “Time Has Gone,” Advises New Career Path

Most fans may know that the current UFC featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski, hasn’t lost a single UFC fight in his regular weight class. But a lot of UFC fans and pundits are saying that his upcoming rival, Ilia Topuria, is the most threatening among all of ‘Volk’s’ challengers to date. The upcoming UFC 298 main eventers have also got into a social media war of words as well, with Topuria responding on X.

It was the current UFC featherweight champ who fired the initial shot at his rival. Volk recently uploaded an Instagram snap that showcased a moment from one of his training sessions. ‘The Great’s’ caption showcased that he was more determined than ever to beat Topuria and defend his belt one more time. But ‘El Matador’ found his upcoming rival’s rant too much to take. He took to his ‘X’ account and penned a small paragraph. The choice of his words clarified that he addressed his post to ‘Volk’ only. Topuria’s update read:

“If you come for that zero, be prepared to leave empty-handed. I don’t plan on giving an inch. Your time has gone. Just do yourself a favor and show up for the fight, because I’ll be the one walking away with a couple of zeros. By the way, cooking suits you better.”

Well, the Spanish UFC featherweight may have suggested a different career option for Volkanovski. But nothing can be said about which of these fighters needs to think about choosing a different livelihood. It may backfire on Topuria as well. But there’s a former UFC title contender who thinks Topuria didn’t deserve a title shot so early.

Yair Rodriguez opined that Ilia Topuria trash-talked himself into a title shot

Most fans may remember how the noted UFC featherweight, Yair Rodriguez’s efforts to win the featherweight gold were crushed by ‘Volk’ at UFC 290. ‘El Pantera’ recently appeared in an interview with ‘MiddleEasy‘ where he said that he had to take a much tougher path to get a title shot. He also implied that Topuria had received the title shot simply because of his trash-talking.

Rodriguez may have given out his prediction regarding the coveted UFC 298 main event. But only time has the answer to whether his prediction will become a reality or not. However, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that this Volk vs. Topuria online feud will act as a massive hype creator for their upcoming fight at UFC 298.