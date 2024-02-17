UFC 298 Purse and Payouts: Reports Reveal $750,000 to $200,000 Payday for ‘Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria’ Fighters

UFC 298 is just around the corner and the hype for the event seems to be growing. The Honda Center in Anaheim, California will play host to the event with Alexander Volkanovski being the main attraction as he defends his belt against the rising contender in the division, Ilia Topuria. The card also features blockbuster fights between Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker. MMA Journalist Manouk Akopyan recently revealed the reported purses for the event on X.

The purses for UFC 298 are not officially out yet. However, Akopyan obtained the guaranteed minimum purses that the organization filed with the California State Athletic Commission.

Here are the guaranteed purses for UFC 298:

Alexander Volkanovski: $750,000

Ilia Topuria: $350,000

Robert Whittaker: $300,000

Paulo Costa: $250,000

Ian Garry: $55,000

Geoff Neal: $108,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $105,000

Henry Cejudo: $150,000

Mackenzie Dern: $200,000

Alexander Volkanovski naturally has the highest guaranteed purse despite the result. This is because the UFC 298 card is based around ‘Volk‘. He is the main PPV attraction.

The Spaniard comes in at second place as the other name in the main event. Following closely behind is former champion and UFC veteran Robert Whittaker.

Paulo Costa comes in at third, which is not bad for his return to the UFC after a long lay-off. Mackenzie Dern comes in after Costa to secure a $200k payout at UFC 298.

Now with the stage almost set, Alexander Volkanovski is out to silence the Spaniard on Saturday night. He sent Topuria a final message ahead of the fight.

Alexander Volkanovski sends a final message to Ilia Topuria ahead of their UFC 298 main event

Alexander Volkanovski was a picture of tranquility as he went on stage for the ceremonial weigh-ins and the face-off. The Australian looked laser-focused on the stage.

Joe Rogan asked Volkanovski how he felt about Ilia Topuria being brash throughout the build-up to UFC 298. ‘The Great’ responded by saying:

“Yeah mate all that’s all over now. Now he’s gotta step in the octagon with me and I’m gonna show him. He crumbled at the presser, he’s gonna crumble tomorrow as well, And Still, let’s go.”

Alexander Volkanovski is done with the trash talk and the media. He can not wait to get into the ring against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 and silence him once and for all.