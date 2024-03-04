UFC 299 Pro Predictions: Alexander Volkanovski Backs Sean O’Malley, Dustin Poirier, and More

Alexander Volkanovski‘s UFC 299 predictions are out. The former champion has his own YouTube channel, and he always gives his predictions and breakdowns of upcoming fights. UFC 299 is set to take place on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. It is one of the most stacked cards of the year and fans are very much excited about it. Ahead of the fight, Volkanovski gave his predictions for most of the fights via his YouTube Channel.

Sean O’Malley is set to defend his title against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in the main event of the evening. A rematch for the ages, with O’Malley looking to avenge his loss. Alexander Volkanovski broke down the main event and gave his thoughts on how he thinks the fight would play out.

“I think it’s gonna be a finish for Sean O’Malley….Sean O’Malley by finish, it could be a submission, but I think it’s gonna be a TKO.”

Alexander Volkanovski’s other picks for UFC 299 included Dustin Poirier by TKO, Michael ‘Venom’ Page by TKO, and Petr Yan via decision. These are the winners of the card according to ‘The Great’. He also recently gave an update on his next fight.

Alexander Volkanovski confirms his next fight will definitely be the rematch against Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski lost his belt to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. The Spaniard knocked his opponent down with a vicious right hook. Following the fight, Volkanovski revealed that he would take some time off to rest after suffering two back-to-back knockouts. However, he revealed his next fight:

“So if he (Topuria) wants to be really active and have a quick turnaround, obviously I’m not gonna do that because of my head. But my next fight will definitely 100% be the rematch.”

Alexander Volkanovski is confident that his next fight will be the rematch against Ilia Topuria. However, he is currently prioritizing his rest. He wants to be 100% fit for his next fight and is not willing to go for the rematch immediately. He also stated that Topuria defending his title soon would not surprise him.

The Spaniard may look to be an active champion and fight the other threats in the division. However, when Volkanovski returns to the octagon, he only wants to fight Topuria.

He will look to avenge his loss to the Spaniard. Fans have never seen Volkanovski face such a slump after so many years of dominance inside the octagon.