Afraid of the ‘Drake Curse,’ UFC Veteran Admits Altering UFC 297 Bet on Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Betting on any sport adds more interest to the matchup and the event for fans, as they are also involved in the outcome. Speaking of betting, one man currently in conversation is Drake, who once again lost a significant amount as Sean Strickland lost to Dricus Du Plessis. However, the Canadian rapper’s loss turned into a win for UFC Veteran Jake Shields, who claimed to have seen Drake betting on Strickland, prompting him to abstain from betting on him.

Drake, known for betting on various sports, has faced speculation about a “Drake curse” in UFC, with athletes like Israel Adesanya and Justin Gaethje experiencing losses when supported by him. And now Sean Strickland is the latest addition to this trend.

Meanwhile, after Strickland lost his title, a UFC veteran shared that, thanks to a post he saw about Drake putting his money on ‘Tarzan’ while he was about to put his money in the casino on Strickland, he refrained due to fear of the infamous curse. Given that he didn’t bet and Strickland lost, he saved his money.

The Drake Curse is more of a joke than a reality; not every time he bets, athletes lose. In fact, Drake has won significant money with his bets, disproving the curse as a genuine phenomenon.

How Much Money Did Drake Lost At UFC 297? And Know Did He Win Any Of His Bets?

At UFC 297, Drake aimed to win an impressive $1.3 million this time, placing a $700,000 bet. Unfortunately, Strickland’s loss against Du Plessis meant his bet yielded nothing. With yet another lost bet, fans on the internet are now playfully teasing him, suggesting a curse on Strickland associated with his bets.

However, despite occasional instances, Drake doesn’t lose every time. Speaking about the time he scored big in UFC betting, the rapper won at UFC 285 when Jon Jones submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round. Drake’s bets of $250,000 on Jones winning via submission and another $250,000 on a knockout paid off, earning him a substantial $1.7 million. The theory of the Drake Curse, initiated by fans on the internet in jest, seems debunked by such wins.