UFC 299 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley, Dustin Poirier, and Others Earn Over $250k in Bonus, Separate from Payouts

UFC 299 was just like many expected it to be. An event full of exciting fights with some new faces, plenty of knockouts, and intense showdowns. The night seemed historic from the early prelims, where Robelis Despaigne delivered an 18-second knockout. Later, Michael Pereira won in under a minute via submission, and one after the other there were solid fights until the main event, Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera fought. This resulted in the company giving bonuses to 5 fighters, earning them an extra $250k in total thanks to their performances.

Advertisement

UFC doesn’t openly disclose fighter earnings and purses, they are transparent about bonus money. For this event, Dana White and co rewarded five superstars: Sean O’Malley, Dustin Poirier, Robelis Despaigne, Michael Pereira, and Curtis Blaydes. Each is expected to receive at least $50k. Poirier received the “Fight of the Night” award, while O’Malley and the others earned bonuses for “Performance of the Night.”

Advertisement

There aren’t specific rules for awarding bonuses on fight nights. However, fighters who manage to defeat their opponents in style are usually favored for bonuses. In this event, ‘Suga‘ delivered a strong performance against Vera in an intense title fight, not giving the Ecuadorian fighter any chance to dominate.

Meanwhile, Poirier, Despaigne, and Blaydes stunned with solid knockouts that left many in awe. And Pereira stood out as the only one to secure victory via submission. Not only did the fighters but also the UFC, made huge money from the event, with the event gate receiving $14 million.

UFC 299 creates history as 4th highest gate

There is no doubt that the UFC is rising at a meteoric speed. The recent event gate is proof of that, as UFC 299 generated $14,142,904 from the gate, with 19,165 fans attending. This is the 4th highest gate for the company in its history.

Unsurprisingly, Conor McGregor dominates the top three spots. His UFC 205 fight had the highest gate at $17.7 million, followed by UFC 229 at $17.2 million. UFC 264 came in third with $15.75 million. It’ll be exciting to see how UFC 300 performs. With stars like Alex Pereira and Charles Oliveira, it’s set to be the company’s biggest and most historic event yet.