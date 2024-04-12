UFC 300: Dana White’s Promotion Reported $16.5 Million Gate Revenue Covers Athlete Costs, Bonuses, and More

The UFC has been growing from strength to strength over the past few years. The promotion has crossed the billion-dollar mark in revenue and does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. 2024 promises to be another record-breaking year for the UFC with big events lined up- the return of Jon Jones, Conor McGregor and the upcoming UFC 300. According to reports, the Dana White led organization’s upcoming event has already broken into the top three of all time in terms of gate.

UFC 300 takes place this weekend in what is dubbed as ‘the greatest fight card’ ever put together by Dana White. The card features not one but twelve former and current champions, the most of any UFC card. Needless to say, when a card is that stacked, fans will turn up in huge numbers to watch the event. As per a recent Tweet put out by Luke Thomas, UFC 300 is already making history even before a punch has been thrown. Thomas put forward his opinions on Dana White raising the bonuses from $50,000 to $300,000. He said,

“UFC is making reportedly $16.5 million just on the gate for this event. That will pay for all athlete costs and these bonuses with some leftover and that doesn’t even include PPV buys. Easy lift for them.”

UFC 205, McGregor vs Alvarez currently holds the record for the biggest gate in promotion history. The gate for that event was a whopping $17.7 million. Second in the list is UFC 229, McGregor vs Nurmagomedov with $17.2 million. If the numbers for UFC 300 are accurate, that will put the event at number three, just ahead of 264, McGregor vs Poirier with $15.7 million. Thus, it is evident that the UFC is on its way to becoming a money-making MMA juggernaut soon.

UFC: A billion dollar juggernaut that marches on

The promotion is now a publicly traded company and therefore, the financial informations are released every year. Therefore, fans, pundits as well as fighters now know exactly how much the UFC is making.



The Dana White led organization netted a record annual revenue total of US$1.3 billion, which was a 13 percent increase on 2022. The promotion earned a whopping $168 million from 43 live events in 2023. Needless to say, events such as UFC 300, will further increase that number significantly in 2024 for the world leader in MMA.