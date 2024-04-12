UFC 300: Daniel Cormier Predicts Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway BMF Fight to Outshine Diaz vs Masvidal and Gaethje vs Poirier Classics

The BMF belt will be on the line at UFC 300. It is one of the unique and hyped belts in the UFC despite not being an actual championship. In the past, there have been only two BMF champions. Initially, Jorge Masvidal became the champion, after which the belt changed hands. Fighting for the coveted championship, Justin Gaethje put up a dominant performance against Dustin Poirier to be crowned as the new BMF king. Ahead of the third BMF clash, Daniel Cormier, former dual-weight world champion, weighs in on this match-up.

He reflected on the past BMF bouts and made a comparison. According to DC, this match-up triumphs the other match-ups of the past in terms of entertainment and intrigue. Reflecting on the same, on ESPN, he said,

“I think this is going to be the Best BMF title fight of all time. I think this is going to be a long BMF title fight. What we have not gotten from the BMF fight is a long-drawn out affair.”

The past BMF bouts have been one for the ages and Cormier does not dispute it. However, it bears a mention that neither of them lasted for long and the fans were robbed of a great contest playing out. However, given the endurance and ability to take shots, the match-up between Holloway and Gaethje not only promises to be interesting but also captivating till the final bell.

Moreover, the BMF belt has always been strapped by a notable personality apart from Dana White in the cage. Earlier, the likes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jorge Masvidal had the honor of crowning the new BMF champions. This time around, it would be an UFC legend who would do the honors.

Mark Coleman to put ‘BMF’ belt on Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

The BMF championship bouts are not merely a sporting event, but a spectacle. And this one is no exception. As per several reports, it is speculated that Mark Coleman, a UFC Hall of Famer, would be the one to strap the BMF belt to the winner of the Holloway-Gaethje match-up in the cage at UFC 300.

The 59-year-old is a legend of the sport and was also the first heavyweight champion the UFC ever had. Not to mention, in his prime, he was the fighter that everyone feared to be around. Thus, it is safe to say, Coleman fits the description of being a ‘Bad Motherf***er’ himself.