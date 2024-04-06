Justin Gaethje Aligns With Max Holloway to Have Mark Coleman Present ‘BMF Title’ Over ‘F*cking Loser’ Jorge Masvidal at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje wants Mark Coleman to present the BMF title over Jorge Masvidal. Gaethje will take on Max Holloway on the historic UFC 300 card with the BMF title on the line. ‘The Highlight’ is the current BMF champion and is looking to defend his belt. Holloway recently called for Mark Coleman to be the one who would present the belt to the winner of the bout. For the uninitiated, Mark Coleman was the first UFC Heavyweight champion, who recently saved his parents from a burning house and was in critical condition.

Coleman has now recovered from his injuries and is out of the hospital. However, his act of bravery did not go unnoticed by MMA fans who showered him with praise. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie on YouTube, Justin Gaethje spoke about why it would be fitting for Mark Coleman to present the belt. He said,

“I love it, absolutely. The guy’s a legend. Fought so many times, he was such a warrior in the cage and given what he just went through, I would love for him to do that, it’s a great idea.”

In the past, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jorge Masvidal have been the ones who presented the BMF title to the winners. However, Justin Gaethje is hoping it’s not Masvidal this time around. He even went on to term ‘Gamebred’ a “f**king loser.” Meanwhile, the UFC will be flying out Mark Coleman and his family for the UFC 300 event. So it would make sense for him to be in the octagon after the fight.

‘The Highlight’ then spoke about what his timeline would be like for the rest of 2024. Gaethje wants to get a title shot by the end of the year.

Justin Gaethje eyes a title shot in November if he can overcome Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje believes he will secure a title shot if he beats Max Holloway. In his previous fight, Gaethje beat one of the best lightweights in the division, Dustin Poirier. As the interview progressed, Mike Bohn asked Gaethje if he would return in June to fight Islam Makhachev for the title. He responded by saying,

“They’re calling this Oliveira Tsarukyan fight a title eliminator so the winner of that fight fights him in June…And I fight the winner of that in preferably Madison Square Garden in November.”

Justin Gaethje is not keen on returning to action in June even if he beats Max Holloway without any significant injuries to himself. He would prefer to sit back and watch the victor of the Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan bout take on Makhachev in June. The BMF champion will look to return in November for a title fight against the champion at the time.