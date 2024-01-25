UFC 300: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison: MMA Record Comparison

Contrary to internet rumors about the UFC 300 fight card, Dana White surprised everyone by announcing Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison today. With Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey retired, these two fighters are currently among the best in the sport. Set for a bantamweight matchup on the historic card, check out their records for fight fans to understand what this fight might bring to the table.

Starting with Holm, she epitomizes the never-underestimate-the-underdog spirit in sports. When fans discuss Holm, the first thing that comes to mind is how she humbled the legendary UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, marking the beginning of the end of Rousey’s career. In terms of her fighting record, she has a 15-6-0 record, with 8 finishes against her opponents.

Meanwhile, although the victory against Rousey cemented her name in the history books, her career graph has dwindled since then. Given the fact that she has won only 5 of her last 12 fights and lost 6, with her last match being a no-contest against Mayra B Silva. On the flip side, Harrison dedicated her entire MMA career to PFL, achieving an impressive 16-1 record. After five years with the promotion, she decided it was time for a change.

Talking about her career record, she holds a 16-1 record, securing 12 finishes—6 via KO and 6 via submission. Her lone loss occurred against Larissa Pacheco via decision. Apart from that, she enjoyed an overwhelmingly dominant career. Now, it will be interesting to witness the matchup between the Judoka Olympics champion and the former WBF Female World Light Welterweight and World Welterweight champion.

UFC 300: Holly Holm Boxing Skills Meets Kayla Harrison Judo Prowess

Harrison, much like Rousey, is an extremely accomplished martial artist. She secured two gold Olympic medals, both in 2012 and 2016, competing in Judo at 78 kg. Surprisingly, when asked about transitioning to MMA, she initially hesitated about her skills. However, since her debut, she has evolved into a dominant fighter.

Holm, on the other hand, has crazy boxing skills, and she holds an impressive boxing record of 33 wins, 2 losses, and 3 draws. Interestingly, she secured titles in the WBF Female World Light Welterweight and World Welterweight categories. And she was awarded the Female Fighter of the Year.

Considering Holm’s strong boxing skills and Harrison’s background as a judo champion, the upcoming matchup is between a solid grappler and a boxer. Talking about the matchup, Holm aims to keep the fight standing, relying on her striking power, while Harrison seeks to use her ground game. Despite fans’ are disappointed with the announcement, the bout promises an interesting matchup.