UFC 300 Press Conference Date: When Will the Presser for Historic Event Take Place?

The UFC is all set for a mega year in 2024. There are several marquee events that fans can look forward to this year starting with UFC 300 which takes place this weekend. In addition to that, the return of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are also two big events that will most likely top off the year for fans.

Hence, with the historic UFC 300 now inching closer, we take a look at some of the important dates and times that fans need to know to follow the build-up to the event.

UFC 300 press conference date and time

At this point in time, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the press conference. However, based on past events it is safe to say that the press conference will take place on Thursday, 11th March, 2024. The weigh-ins are already scheduled for 12th March, Friday, and the conference is generally held a day prior to that

Who will be attending the press conference?

All main card fighters are usually called for the press conference before PPV events. Therefore, in the case of UFC 300, the likes of Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, and Bo Nickal will be present at the conference.



However, given the enormity of the event and the names involved in the preliminary card, it will not be surprising at all if the UFC puts on a press conference involving all the fighters on the card.

Full fight card: UFC 300

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill- light heavyweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan- women’s strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway– “BMF” title — lightweights

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage middleweight

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira– lightweight

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jiri Prochazka- light heavyweight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar- featherweight

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt- bantamweight

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm- bantamweight

Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff- featherweight

Marina Rodriguez vs. Jessica Andrade- women’s strawweight

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller- lightweight

Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano– lightweight

Date, time, and streaming for UFC 300

UFC 300 is available to watch exclusively on ESPN+ PPV, which will set you back by $79.99. The event is set to take place on April 13th, with early prelims scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. That will be followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET and the main card at 10 p.m. ET.