UFC 303: Alex Pereira Vs. Jiri Prochaza Press Conference Date, Streaming Details, PPV Prices- A Complete Fan Guide

The cancellation of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler might have put a dampener on UFC 303 but with the event just days away, fans are choosing to put their faith in Alex Pereira. The light heavyweight champion will defend his title against a returning Jiri Prochazka for the main event.

While, avid fans are already aware of the UFC 303 details, for the lesser mortals, here’s everything you need to know about the mega event.

UFC 303: Venue, Date and Time

While, McGregor may have opted out of the fight, the UFC authorities have decided to keep up the same schedule for UFC 303. It will commence at 6 pm (ET) on 29 June and will see Pereira defend his light heavyweight title for the second time.

The T-Mobile Arena is one of Dana White’s most preferred venues as it has served him well in the past, which could be the reason why the same arena was picked for for the UFC 303; in hopes of breaking the UFC 229’s all-time highest PPV sales record.

For the uninitiated, UFC 229 was also headlined by a Conor McGregor fight. It was when he took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in what was the culmination of months of legal troubles and violent outbursts in public from the Irishman.

Regardless, getting back to UFC 303, the pre-UFC 303 press conference will be held on 27 June at 6 pm (ET) so that the interested fans can be at the T-Mobile Arena to enjoy the process. This brings us to the cost of tickets.

UFC 303: Cost of tickets and how to get them

The UFC authorities have created a super-easy process to secure tickets to most of their PPVs. Fans will need to visit the UFC 303 page on the UFC’s official website and visit the ‘Buy Tickets’ section to reserve their seats in the T-Mobile Arena.

A click on the ‘Buy Tickets’ section will redirect users to ‘axs.com‘, after which fans can purchase tickets by following a few more easy steps. However, the price range of the tickets might startle many of them as some of them are in the range of $305 to $11k.

Fans continue to wonder if the heavy pricing was still justified, especially since the product was advertised with McGregor’s face on posters and billboards.

This had become the biggest gate in UFC history weeks before the actual event, and all of it was built on McGregor’s return to the ring after 3 years. So, fans have a right to question. That said, the UFC 303 fight card is still stacked to the brim.

UFC 303: Full fight card

Dana White and Co. had to make several quick arrangements to save the UFC 303 after ‘Mystic Mac’s’ pullout from the main event of the night.

The authorities have booked three completely new fights, including the main and co-main events of the night, which to be fair are right up there with the OG card.

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight championship bout) (main event)

Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega (featherweight bout) (co-main event)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Anthony Smith (light heavyweight bout)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight bout)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page (welterweight bout)

Prelims

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight bout)

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight bout)

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight bout)

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight bout)

Early Prelims

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight bout)

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez (flyweight bout)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday (heavyweight bout)

Ricky Simone vs. Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight bout)

Dana White and Co. have continued their tradition of dividing the UFC 303 fight card into three parts, like every other UFC PPV. The Early Prelims will kick the event off at 6 pm (ET). The Prelims card commences at 8 pm (ET) followed by the main card at 10 pm (ET).

However, the fans who are planning to enjoy the event through their screens will need to have an active ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass subscription and pay the PPV cost.