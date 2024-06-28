UFC 303 Purse and Payouts: Report Reveals Estimated Earnings for Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

At present, the single biggest question on most UFC fans’ minds is whether Jiri Prochazka will manage to avenge his UFC 295 defeat against Alex Pereira at the UFC 303 main event. At the same time, there has also been a lot of speculation about the salaries the two UFC light heavyweights can pocket from their June 29 encounter.

Well, ‘Poatan’ Pereira will be taking to the octagon for the ninth time at UFC 303. But that hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of the most touted UFC fighters of the current era. The Brazilian’s UFC payouts have also taken a steep rise along with his growing fame. In fact, a report from ‘MMA Salaries’ reveals that ‘Poatan’ earned a $1M guaranteed fight purse for his previous clash against Prochazka at UFC 295.

Alex Pereira knockouts Jiri Prochazka in round 2 to become your LHW UFC Champion. Congratulations @AlexPereiraUFC #ufc #ufc295 pic.twitter.com/qKuJwcERYF — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) November 12, 2023

At the same time, ‘Marca’ estimates that Poatan’s total earnings from his UFC 295 encounter stood at around $1.13M. Hence, it can be safely said that the Brazilian won’t settle for anything less at UFC 303. However, it will be way more difficult for Pereira’s rival to reach the coveted 7 figure mark.

How much money will Jiri Prochazka pocket from his rematch against Alex Pereira at UFC 303

Prochazka is a former UFC champion and much like his Brazilian rival, has a good level of popularity among the fanbase. However, he is yet to reach Pereira’s level as the same report from Marca estimated that ‘BJP’ earned an amount of $550k as his UFC 295 fight purse.

So, it won’t be wrong to predict that Prochazka will make at least the same amount from his UFC 303 encounter, though there is a good chance that his final purse might trump the estimated amount.

Still, it’s quite apparent that ‘The Czech Samurai’ will have his eyes fixed on achieving a victory at UFC 303 instead of worrying much about his earnings. It will be interesting to witness if he changes his approach towards fighting Pereira in search of a victory this time.