UFC 304 News: Belal Muhammad Rates Himself Higher Than Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad believes he has an ace up his sleeve that makes him a better fighter than Kamaru Usman or Colby Covington. Muhammad will get his maiden shot at the welterweight title this weekend when he takes on Leon Edwards. While both fighters are confident of a win, ‘Remember the Name’ claimed that Edwards has yet to face an opponent of his caliber inside the octagon.

The welterweight title challenger recently joined John McCarthy and Josh Thomson for an interview on their YouTube channel. During the conversation, he broke down his upcoming fight against Edwards and revealed why ‘Rocky’ does not stand a chance against him. Muhammad claimed that he is better than Edwards on all fronts and can both outstrike and outwrestle him. In fact, the 36-year-old even insisted that he would win via knockout, saying,

“I am telling you, I can outstrike him, I can knock him out. He has never fought anyone like me. Usman at the time when he was the champion, he does not put the pace on like I do.”

‘Remember the name’ went on to add that many fans expected Covington to drown Edwards in his pressure and relentlessness. However, on the night, ‘Chaos’ took a different approach.

Nevertheless, Muhammad believes that he has more stamina than Covington and a better all-round game than former champion Usman, which will help him take the title off Edwards.

Muhammad aiming to prove a point at UFC 304

Muhammad is far from being the most-loved fighter in the UFC, as he is often criticized for his fighting style. Although the 36-year-old believes he is hated since he is not six foot and does not have the power to knock someone out in a single punch, it has more to do with his fighting style. The common consensus is that Muhammad is the better grappler of the two and will be relying on that heavily to secure a win.

However, ‘Remember the Name’ does not believe this is true. In fact, the Illinois native insisted that he has massively improved his striking prowess and his last two fights proved just that.

Going up against Gilbert Burns, Muhammad stood his ground and endured a striking match to secure a decision win. On top of it, he even achieved a brilliant knockout victory over Sean Brady, made possible by his improved striking game. Hence, now that he has a shot at the title, Muhammad is determined to prove that he is better than Edwards in all departments.