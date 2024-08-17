“UFC 305 Backup Fighter”: Fans Hilariously Make Wild Demands After IShowSpeed Submits Adin Ross

Darren Jason Watkins Jr. popularly known as iShowSpeed is considered to be one of the biggest streamers in the world. The 19-year-old blew up in popularity thanks to his obsession with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Speed himself is a natural athlete, and he recently proved that by submitting fellow streamer Adin Ross in front of Dana White.

Ross, White, Speed, and others were recently present at an event hosted by Michael Rubin and Fanatics. During the event, Ross challenged Speed to a fight inside the octagon. The two men even did the customary face-to-face stare-down in front of Dana White before he gave the go-ahead.

As soon as the fight started, Speed jumped on Ross’ back and sunk in a rear-naked choke. After resisting for a while, Ross eventually tapped out and Speed emerged victorious. Well, fans were naturally left impressed with Speed‘s abilities.

One fan said, “UFC 305 Backup fighter.”

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only win the 19-year-old achieved at the event.

iShowSpeed racks up wins against Adin Ross, Alex Pereira and Travis Scott

The event hosted by Fanatics was attended by several big names, including rappers Quavo and Travis Scott. After the event, Scott challenged Speed to a foot race, and Quavo believed that the rapper would win easily. However, the final result was not even close as Speed won the race comfortably and then poked fun at the 33-year-old for losing

Moreover, while at the event, the streamer also went head-to-head with Alex Pereira on a punching machine that measured scores. While the machine does not accurately measure punching power, the 19-year-old managed to get a higher score than Pereira. ‘Poatan’ is widely considered the scariest knockout artist in the UFC at the moment and this makes Speed’s achievement all the more impressive.