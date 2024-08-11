UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya – Press Conference Date, Timings, and Streaming Info

UFC 305 is upon us as Dricus du Plessis looks to defend his middleweight crown for the first time against Israel Adesanya. The South African champion has some bad blood with Adesanya and the press conference on Tuesday, 13 August at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT live promises to be a war of words.

The event will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia and the tickets for the event will be available for sale through the official UFC website.

The entire card of the event will be present for the press conference, that fans can stream on YouTube. However, the spotlight will be on the two fighters in the main event.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya faceoff at the UFC 305 On-Sale Press Conference#UFC305 #MMA pic.twitter.com/J3nkblBKxu — Main Card Minute (@MainCardMinute) July 3, 2024

If their last press conference was any indication, this is going to a insanely funny jabbing session between the ‘real’ African champions. There’s a real bad blood between the pair. These two have been beefing since DDP refused to acknowledge Adesanya as an African champion as the latter was based in New Zealand.

According to DDP, he would become the real African champion and bring the title back to Africa. Needless to say, there is a certain political and historical ignorance behind not understanding why Adesanya’s family might have immigrated to New Zealand.

Regardless, DDP did what he said he would when he defeated Sean Strickland to win the middleweight title in January earlier this year. But now that ‘Izzy’ is back and looks to take back what he believes is rightfully his, tensions are flying high.

Ahead of the fight this weekend, the pair will look to get into each other’s heads with the trash talking and put the other fighter off their game.

Speaking of which, DDP is already trash talking Strickland as the American continues to reject fights in the hopes of a title rematch he thinks he deserves.

DDP doesn’t owe Strickland anything

DDP is so confident that he will beat Adesanya that he is talking about his next title defense. But who will he fight? Will it be Strickland, who had recently refused the Robert Whittaker fight claiming his perceived right to a title rematch against the South African.

Except, DDP doesn’t think so!

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, the UFC middleweight champion spoke about the rematch possibilities with the American and said that he didn’t owe him anything since he had won convincingly.

“I don’t owe Sean anything…The fact that it was a split decision is the biggest shocking factor for me, it was a very clear win for me.”

Dricus Du Plessis feels he does NOT owe Sean Strickland a rematch: “I don’t owe Sean anything…The fact that it was a split decision is the biggest shocking factor for me, it was a very clear win for me.” YT/@KevinI #UFC305 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/iB7y0h9B47 — FightCrack (@FightCrack) August 8, 2024

The champ then spoke about how he wants to make fights that fans want to see. And he does not think they want to see him fight Strickland again. For now, he has his sights set on conquering the challenge of Adesanya.