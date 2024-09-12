UFC 306: Start Time of Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili in USA, Mexico, and 20+ Countries

The stage is set for the biggest showdown as UFC goes to the Sphere, featuring its first-ever live event at the coveted venue, promising fans an immersive experience. At it’s helm is bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley who will look to defend his belt against #1 contender Merab Dvalishvili in a five-round banger. But since the event is being telecast across the globe, fans might be confused about the starting time for UFC 306.

Now, besides the main event bantamweight scrap, UFC 306 also features a stellar women’s flyweight bout for the title with champion Alexa Grasso defending her gold against former champion, Valentina Shevchenko in what will be an epic trilogy fight.

And as far as the timings are concerned, the fight card takes place on Saturday, September 14 at Sphere in Las Vegas with the main card scheduled at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. But if fans aren’t in Vegas, this is when they can tune in to watch the mega event.

Country(Time Zone) Main card Main event Ring walks USA(ET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM (September 15) Canada (ET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM (September 15) UK (GMT) 3:00 AM (September 15) 6:00 AM (September 15) Australia (AEDT) 1:00 AM (September 15) 4:00 AM (September 15) New Zealand (NZST) 2:00 AM (Septmeber 15) 5:00 AM (September 15) Brazil (BRT) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM (September 15) Spain (CET) 4:00 AM (September 15) 7:00 AM (September 15) Denmark (CET) 4:00 AM (September 15) 7:00 AM (September 15) Sweden (CET) 4:00 AM (September 15) 7:00 AM (September 15) Ireland (GMT) 2:00 AM (September 15) 5:00 AM (September 15) Italy (CET) 4:00 AM (September 15) 7:00 AM (September 15) Argentina (ART) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM (September 15) Ecuador (ECT) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM (September 15) Mexico (CT) 9:00 PM 12:00 AM (September 15) China (CST) 10:00 AM (September 15) 1:00 PM (September 15) Japan (JST) 11:00 AM (September 15) 2:00 PM (September 15) Philippines (PHT) 10:00 AM (September 15) 1:00 PM (September 15) India (IST) 7:30 AM (September 15) 10:30 AM (September 15) Bangladesh (BST) 9:00 AM (September 15) 12:00 PM (September 15) Singapore (SST) 10:00 AM (September 15) 1:00 PM (September 15) South Africa (SAST) 4:00 AM (September 15) 7:00 AM (September 15) Uzbekistan 7:00 AM (September 15) 10:00 AM (September 15)

Fans can tune into ESPN PPV to catch the event live in the US while TNT Sports takes over the broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom. People in Australia and New Zealand will have to stay up late and watch the event at 1 AM and 2 AM respectively, while countries like Italy, Denmark and Sweden will see the event stream early in the morning, way before dawn.

Meanwhile, UFC Noche is not the only card this weekend promising a lot for the fans. In addition to the MMA extravaganza, boxing promoters have put together a massive Canelo PPV on the same evening, giving fans a brilliant proposition.

Will Canelo vs Berlanga steal UFC 306’s thunder?

The UFC and MGM are at loggerheads this weekend with both organizations hosting massive million-dollar events in the same city on the same evening. While the UFC has put in $22 million worth of effort for its maiden Sphere event, MGM features the return of Mexican legend, Canelo Álvarez to the ring.

In fact, the two events are even timed in a similar window with the UFC stretching its main event up to 1 AM ET. Now, addressing the elephant in the room – does this mean the two events are going to coincide and end in disaster? Not likely because for fans who want to catch both the main events, the matchmakers have separated the two over a few hours.

Moreover, MMA fans and boxing fans are not entirely different except for a few detractors from both sides. So, like Dana White said, ultimately it’s a win-win situation for the fans.