UFC 307: Fans Demand Answers from Dana White and Co. Over Magomed Ankalaev Missing Out on Alex Pereira Fight

Magomed Ankalaev has always been touted as the only real threat to Alex Pereira in the light heavyweight division. That is why the community was almost certain that the promotion would pit the two fighters against each other in what would be a barnburner of a fight. However, recent news revealed that Ankaelev is set to face Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308, which means that the UFC has denied him a title shot once again. This left fans angry as they sought answers from Dana White and the UFC,

“Why is ankalev not fighting Alex ??”

Most fans cannot understand why Ankalaev has been denied a title shot. In fact, a fan claimed that the Russian’s 12-fight winning streak does not seem to be of any importance to the organization,

“disgrace not giving ankalaev his title shot on 12 unbeaten streak”

Another fan spoke about how the UFC disrespected Ankalaev by not letting him fight Pereira yet.

“UFC doesn’t want to give Magomed Ankalev a title shot against Alex Pereira. They gave him to fight Aleksandar Rakic instead. Total disrespect”

This sentiment was mirrored by almost the entire community as this fighter could not understand why the Russian fighter was denied a shot at Pereira.

“Why is Ankalev not fighting Pereira already?”

Similarly, a fourth fan felt that Ankalaev had done enough to warrant a title shot,

“Ankalev deserves pereira ngl”

Meanwhile, one fan theorized that the UFC was trying to protect Pereira, and he claimed the champ would never say no to fighting Ankalaev.

“The funny thing is it’s ufc protecting him , I’m pretty suresure Alex won’t deny fighting ankalev”

Well, with Pereira still waiting for his next opponent, fans are starting to wonder if the UFC might give him a third fight against Adesanya.

Will Adesanya get a trilogy fight against Pereira?

Israel Adesanya is currently gearing up for his title shot. He takes on Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305 with the title on the line.

Ahead of the title bout, the New Zealand native has been repeatedly asked about the possibility of a trilogy fight against Alex Pereira. Eventually, Adesanya addressed the question in a YouTube video, where he said,

“Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 3. Who wants to see that fight? We’ve seen that fight.”

Although Adesanya doesn’t seem very interested in another fight against Pereira, it might become a reality if the New Zealander can overcome Du Plessis with ease. Moreover, a fight between Adesanya and Pereirs is certain to grab eyeballs and fans are even speculating that this matchup might be the reason why the UFC chose to keep the Brazilian away from Ankalaev.