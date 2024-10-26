UFC 308: Ilia Topuria’s Stock Rises as Islam Makhachev and Kamaru Usman Applaud His Showstopping Victory

Ilia Topuria took on the Max ‘Best Boxer in the UFC’ Holloway at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and became the first man on the planet to knock him out in the latter’s 12-year-long career in the promotion. He was fast, he was vicious and Gods, and he was strong, leading to surprise and adulation from his peers.

Fellow UFC fighters could hardly contain their emotions after they saw Topuria finish the fight before Holloway could build enough stream in his bones to carry him into the championship rounds.

“Wow!! ILIA stops Max Holloway! That was crazy!! #UFC308”

Henry Cejudo said something ridiculous again as he called for a change of hands for the title, but not the featherweight one of course-“Give Ilia the BMF belt!!!! #UFC308”

Jamahal Hill praised the Spaniard for his hands and his head movement which looked as good if not better than the sparring PR his teams have been uploading through out the week and said, “Woah El Matador and still!!! His boxing is nasty!!!”

Gilbert Burns just had a one-word reaction to Topuria’s performance, confirming once again that prime doesn’t come twice for a fighter-“Levels”

Renato Moicano was in disbelief after watching Holloway get knocked out and he made it known when he tweeted, “WTF CRAZY KNOCKOUT #ufc308”

Former champion Kamaru Usman gave ‘El Matador‘ his flowers for clearing out the decision and said, “Damn that left hook was crazy!!! Congratulations @Topuriailia #UFC308”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who the Spaniard has been wanting to challenge for the lightweight champion, sent a message of support to Holloway saying, “Congrats champ it was amazing. Keep your head up, Max you are a legend #UFC308”

This fight was not a battle but given that Holloway teed Topuria up with the sheer volume of strikes thrown, the Spaniard wouldn’t be blamed if he didn’t immediately find himself a fight.

But that’s not the guy who walked down to the cage with soccer legend Sergio Ramos would think. Only champions are bred in the Santiago Bernabeu after all!

Topuria hugs Volk, accepts rematch

It will be hard to deny Ilia Topuria the opportunity to defend his belt in Madrid now. He might not have been able to watch the El Classico today but what he did today warrants its own highlight reel and then some.

True to the spirit of all those who have put Real Madrid on their crest, Topuria responded to Alexander Volkanovski’s hug by agreeing to a rematch.

“We’re gonna do it again, you (Alexander Volkanovski) deserve that, you the man. If someone deserves it, it’s him so let’s do it bro.”

It will be interesting to see where this rematch will take place with ‘The Great’ looking to take the belt back to Australia while Topuria wants to defend his belt in Spain.