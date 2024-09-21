UFC 308 Location: Where and When Will Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Showdown Take Place?

UFC 308 is set to deliver a thrilling showdown as Ilia Topuria faces off against Max Holloway in his first title defense at the end of October. This is a must-watch fight for MMA fans, as the Spaniard looks to solidify his reign against the always-dangerous BMF.

As anticipation builds, here’s everything the MMA community should know about the fight—from the location and date to what’s at stake for both fighters. Whether one is a long-time Holloway fan or rooting for Topuria, the fight card promises to be an exciting one for everyone involved.

For starters it is important to note that the event takes place in Abu Dhabi. UFC 308 marks the UFC’s annual trip to the capital city which has been a staple on the UFC calendar for many years now. The event takes place on October 26th, 2024.

So, the starting time for the prelims is 10 a.m. ET ,while the main card starts at 2 p.m. ET. The location for the fight is one that has now hosted some of the biggest moments in UFC history such as the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov as well as Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2; the Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)



The main card for the event is as follows;

145 lbs- UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

185 lbs- Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

205 lbs- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

265 lbs- Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

145 lbs- Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

Meanwhile, ahead of the fight, the featherweight champion, Topuria is uber confident that he is going to inflict some serious damage against the former champion.

Topuria wants Holloway to point his finger down and brawl

The Spaniard isn’t holding back ahead of his UFC 308 title defense against Max Holloway. The undefeated featherweight champ, fresh off his knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski, has warned Holloway not to engage in his usual brawling style.

Known for pointing to the center of the cage to call for an all-out exchange, Holloway has made it clear he’s up for a scrap, but Topuria thinks that’s a big mistake.

“Nobody can trade blows with me,” Topuria has claimed confidently. With his power and technique, “El Matador” believes Holloway’s game plan will lead to a quick end.

Holloway, who’s coming off three straight wins, isn’t one to shy away from an all out war but given that he’s 32 and has been fighting for over a decade, he might want to think twice before inviting a slugfest against a younger, more technical fighter in Abu Dhabi on October 26.