UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura- Streaming Info, Full Fight Card, Location- a Complete Fan Guide

UFC 310 is just around the corner, and it’s shaping up to be an epic conclusion to the year’s pay-per-view lineup. Headlined by an exciting flyweight title clash between champion Alexandre Pantoja and rising star Kai Asakura, this card promises fireworks from start to finish.

As the UFC’s final PPV event of the year, fans are gearing up for a night of high-stakes action and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re tuning in for the main event or the stacked undercard, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details—streaming info, the full fight card, location, and more.

UFC 310 date time and venue

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, because UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura is going down at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action kicks off with the prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ PPV. Pantoja and Asakura are expected to battle at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET.

UFC 310 full fight card

Big changes are in store for UFC 310 after welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was forced to pull out of his title fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov due to surgery. UFC President Dana White made the announcement, dropping the bombshell during the final rounds of Jake Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson.

The main event now sees flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja take on Kai Asakura. Asakura is a former two-time RIZIN champion known for his knockout power at 135lbs and is making his UFC debut after moving down a weight class.

As for Rakhmonov, he’ll remain on the December 7 card, now facing Ian Machado Garry in a five-round number-one contender’s fight. The winner will challenge Belal for the title early next year.

Garry, originally booked to headline UFC Tampa against Joaquin Buckley, steps into this new challenge while UFC Tampa on December 14 finds itself a fitting Florida-based replacement: Colby Covington.

Main Card

Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Garry (five rounds)

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque

Prelim card

Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes

Chase Hooper vs. Clay Guida

Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin

Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van

Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle

Tallison Teixeira vs. Łukasz Brzeski

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Martin Buday

Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi

UFC 310 streaming details

The UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura Early Prelims kickoff on UFC FIGHT PASS . The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN News , FX and Hulu in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the US.