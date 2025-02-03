UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2-Streaming Info, Full Fight Card, Tickets, Location- a Complete Fan Guide

UFC moves to Australia for its second event of the year on February 9 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park. The card is stacked with hometown talents like Justin Tafa, Jimmy Crews, and Jake Mathews. But the one fight everyone seems to be really gearing up for is the middleweight title rematch between Sean Strickland and champion, Dricus Du Plessis.

With both fighters bringing plenty of firepower to the octagon, this is one you won’t want to miss. In this fan guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about the event—streaming info, the full fight card, ticket details, and the location—so you can stay up-to-date and ready for what promises to be an exciting night of fights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Strickland (@stricklandmma)



Du Plessis and Strickland‘s first encounter in January 2024 was a closely contested five-round battle, with DDP emerging victorious by split decision, capturing the title. Since then, both fighters have been on impressive runs, with Du Plessis successfully defending his title against Israel Adesanya in August 2024, and Strickland securing a win over Paulo Costa in June 2024.

Their feud is already heating up with Strickland expressing a desire for a stand-up fight, challenging Du Plessis to avoid takedowns, and the champion refusing to oblige, claiming “there are no pacts between lions and men”.

There are no pacts between Lions and men https://t.co/oLxMPwgqIq — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) January 22, 2025



This bout promises to be an exciting showdown between two top middleweight contenders. But it is not the only prominent title fight on the card.

The ever-ferocious Weili Zhang will defend her strawweight title for the third time against the unbeaten Tatiana Suarez. Despite the odds favoring the strawweight veteran, Zhang, there’s a good chance this is where her reign ends. Suarez comes in with a perfect record and a lot to prove in what will be her first shot at the title.

How to watch UFC 312?

In the U.S., the main card will be available on ESPN+ pay-per-view, with the prelims airing on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+. You can also stream the fight on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

For fans in the UK, the TNT Sports Box Office will be hosting the event, and you can catch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC on TNT Sports (@tntsportsufc)

If you aren’t from either of the countries, DAZN will be your go-to option to watch UFC 312. Additionally, UK viewers can stream it on Discovery+ (or use the DAZN app), which is also available internationally.

Just a heads up, all these services are subscription-based, so you’ll need an account to tune in.

UFC 312 start times

UFC 312 is going down at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8th. The prelims will kick off at 5:00 PM (ET), 10:00 PM (GMT), and 9:00 AM (NSW+1), so be ready to jump in early.

The main card will start at 10:00 PM (ET), 3:00 AM (GMT+1), and 2:00 PM (NSW+1).

Main card

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Sean Strickland (middleweight championship)

Zhang Weili (C) vs Tatiana Suarez (strawweight championship)

Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira (heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato (light heavyweight)

Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado (welterweight)

Prelim card

Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Cody Haddon vs Aleksandre Topuria (bantamweight)

Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

HyunSung Park vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (flyweight)

Early Prelim card

Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli (lightweight)

Kevin Jousset vs Jonathan Micallef (welterweight)

Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil (flyweight)

Rongzhu vs Kody Steele (lightweight)

So mark your calendars and set your alarms. It is going to be an interesting night.