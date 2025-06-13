UFC Atlanta Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley Revealed

Likely on his retirement tour beginning this weekend, ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman headlines once again in a pivotal showdown against the surging Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Usman, who snaps a two-year hiatus from action, has yet to fight since his short-notice middleweight leap in a close majority decision loss to the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

As for the incoming foe, Buckley — the St. Louis native is on a white hot run. Most recently headlining UFC Tampa last year, the emerging force took out common foe Colby Covington in a third-round doctor’s stoppage TKO win.

So, what can both these welterweight stars expect to likely earn from their latest ventures to the Octagon in Georgia this weekend?

Usman and Buckley’s estimated paydays for UFC Atlanta

On a sizeable contract in comparison to Buckley, Auchi native Usman, of course, previously held a welterweight crown — during a dominant reign, to boot.

Whilst not publicly official, Usman is estimated to have earned close to $750,000 for his short-notice return against Chimaev back in 2023.

Earning a sizeable $1,000,000 for his title rematch with over Covington, Usman — who was infamously stopped late by common-opponent, Leon Edwards in 2022, saw his purse fall to $500,000, according to reports.

But in a title charge at the beginning of the following year, Usman is said to have landed another $1,000,000 in a losing effort to three-fight foe Edwards, in the UK at UFC 304.

For Buckley, while his purse for his win over Covington was not disclosed by the Florida athletic commission, he is expected to have earned between $50,000 and $100,000 based on prior payouts and his current contract.

Expected to earn in the region of that same amount ahead of his fight with Usman, Buckley is fast-approaching title contention — especially with a win.

But this is not the only key on the card. There are other world champions on the menu for the weekend, and their paychecks are yet to be signed.

More estimated UFC Atlanta fight purses

Former two-time strawweight queen Rose Namajunas continues her flyweight run as she takes on Miranda Maverick in a co-main event setting.

For ex-champion, Namajunas, the Lithuanian star is said to have earned an impressive $225,000 in her losing effort to former title challenger, Manon Fiorot, in her flyweight bow back in 2022.

For the incoming force, Maverick earned an official $75,000 flat fee for her win over Andrea Lee last year, and took a total $150,000 purse, including her win bonus on the night in Anaheim.

Former undisputed bantamweight kingpin Cody Garbrandt also returns against Raoni Barcelos this weekend. And a long time away from his championship run, the veteran is said to have earned a massive $350,000 in his title fight loss to T.J. Dillashaw.

Estimated to have earned just $150,000 in his UFC 300 submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo, Garbrandt can be expected to earn in the region of $100,000 for his fight with Barcelos.

Another veteran on the card is The Ultimate Fighter winner, Michael Chiesa. Off the back of his win over Neil Magny back in 2021, the former lightweight is estimated to have taken home $80,000 for his show purse in a losing effort to Vicente Luque that summer.