Paulo Costa Receives Collaboration Proposal from Female UFC Fighter for OnlyFans Content

February 18, 2024, Anaheim, California, USA: ROBERT WHITTAKER (25-7) of Middlemore, New Zealand defeats PAULO COSTA (14-2) of Contagem, MG, Brazil by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) during UFC 298 at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California Anaheim USA – ZUMAo117 20240218_zsp_o117_007 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has completely changed his public perception around since his loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. Prior to the fight, Costa was a no-nonsense knockout artist. Now, he gets collaboration proposals for OnlyFans content.

Costa often uses his social media platforms to praise and also send flirtatious messages to other fighters and models. This time ‘Borrachinha’ took to Instagram to praise Ailin Perez, a fellow UFC fighter. Perez posted a picture on her Instagram following a hard workout.

In the photo, Perez was seen flexing her muscles as she was in training camp preparing for her fight against Joselyne Edwards at UFC 302. The photo in question caught the attention of the Brazilian fighter who commented with a few fire emojis.



Perez responded to Costa’s comment saying,

“Love Love let’s do the collab, OnlyFans.”

For the uninitiated, Perez is a 29-year-old Argentinian fighter who currently fights at bantamweight in the UFC. She signed with the UFC and made her professional debut in September 2022 with a loss against Stephanie Egger.

However, she bounced back from the early setback and is currently on a two-fight win streak. The wins streak includes wins over the likes of Ashlee Evans-Smith, and Lucie Pudilova. Interestingly, Costa and Perez will be on the same card at UFC 302 where the former will be taking on Sean Strickland in a five-round co-main event.

A closer look at Paulo Costa vs Sean Strickland at UFC 302

Going into the fight, Costa and Strickland will be well aware that a win will put either fighter in a strong position to challenge for the title. The former champion will have a five-inch reach advantage over his counterpart. But the duration of the fight is another element that can play a key role in the outcome.

Costa is not used to five-round fights and has gone the distance only once in his UFC career. Strickland on the other hand a workhorse with very unconventional striking and has fought and won 5-round fights many a time.



Therefore, cardio will have a huge say in who wins this fight. Regardless of the outcome, fans will be in store for a great co-main event at UFC 302 as both Strickland and Costa always bring the action.