Ariel Helwani Once Interviewed Justin Bieber and Asked Him if He Was Dating Taylor Swift

Throwback interview between Ariel Helwani and Justin Bieber on Taylor Swift. Catch Helwani in an off-the-usual moment with the pop sensation.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani is not exactly one for tabloid sensationalism. In fact, the multiple-time top MMA journalist of the year awardee is fairly sober in his approach. Yet, sometimes Helwani can pull out a rabbit from his hat.

What did Ariel Helwani ask Justin Bieber about Taylor Swift?

One particular instance was when he interviewed pop sensation Justin Bieber about his possible relationship with his fellow pop star Taylor Swift. Justin Bieber was quick to say he was not dating Taylor Swift and went on to explain they were just friends.

Ariel Helwani asked,

“I’m gonna have to ask because I’ve been doing a lot research online. I heard a rumor that you are dating Taylor Swift.”

Bieber replied,

“No its not, its not true. She is a little bit older than me.”

Helwani responded,

“That’s great man, everyone would love you if that was true.”

“I know,” Bieber said, “We are like friends, I was with her actually two days ago.”

“How’d that go,” Helwani asked.

“It was fun.” “Just hanging out as friends. Yeah, she was at her concert. I went over and hung out with her and stuff.”

“She’s 19 and you are 14, right?” asked Helwani.

“Yeah 15, so I mean 16 I don’t think it is illegal, is it?”

Taylor Swift is about to release her new album Midnights on October 21st this year. The album is set to feature Lana del Rey on one track and is already trending all over the internet.

Justin Bieber wanted to fight Tom Cruise inside the Octagon once

Justin Bieber once tweeted a call out to none other than Tom Cruise and asked UFC President DANA White to setup the fight. Of course, Dana dropped the tweet as a joke like everyone else even though it stirred up some degree of interest online.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

