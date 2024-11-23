‘Nobody cares for speeches’: Dana White Values Skills Over Personality, Says Ronda Rousey- Like Charisma Is Just Icing

Do you need a strong personality to be a superstar in the UFC? The company’s president, Dana White doesn’t think so.

White doesn’t believe charisma or mic skills do that much for someone who doesn’t have the right skills to back it up. Speaking to Sports Business Journal, the UFC President claimed that it didn’t matter if a fighter was auditory challenged or had speech impairment, as long they had the skills, they would rise in the organization.

“I don’t care. Nobody is there to see people give speeches and talk. They are there to see people fight. They want to know who the best in the world is.”

However, he does admit that every once in a while the organization does stumble on what he calls, “unicorns”, fighters who could talk well and then walk the talk when the time comes.

“But if you end up with… Ronda Rousey or some of these people with great personalities, that’s… it’s a home run. Some of those people are what I call unicorns and they pop up every once in a while. “

This is not entirely accurate, however. The story of UFC welterweight fighter Colby Covington is now a part of MMA popular culture. The California native was allegedly to be cut from the company due to the ‘boring’ nature of his fights and a rather dull personality that wasn’t able to sell tickets.

This made Covington adopt a new brash personality inspired by the supporters of President-Elect Donald Trump. Covington continues to spew deeply personal and often racist bile at fellow fighters and their families, crossing the line more often than not. This was in 2017.

Covington has had 7 fights since then. 3 of them have been title fights, all of which he has lost. Yet, the American fighter believes he’s always one or two wins away from another sho. Is there a causality? That is for you to decide.

However, White’s argument about being a great fighter is not without its merits.

Do Bronx and Poatan Supremacy

Neither fighter is a big talker and often is extremely respectful of their opponents. Despite this, both are considered fan favorites, not just in the USA but across the world. Funnily enough, neither speaks a word of English either.

Of course, Oliveira is one of the OGs of the lightweight division and an entire generation has seen him grow. As far as they are concerned, he is the hometown boy. Every city he fights in welcomes him as if the prodigal son has finally returned home.

And he backs it up by giving his all in fights, winning and improving his game with every PPV, with every title fight. His skills are second to none and he’s loved for it.

The same is the case with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. The Brazilian came into the sport on the back of a viral video from years ago, where he had KO’d middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. When he came to the UFC, it was almost prophetic, mythical even. He has since gone on to become a champion in two divisions with three title defenses in 2024.

He’s become the guy the UFC falls upon to save a PPV and he shows up and delivers. And no matter where he goes he’s greeted with his catchphrase “Chama”.

Now, while neither speaks English, it shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of personality. They might stand apart as unique respectful sportsmen, unlike what the UFC is generally used to but they do inspire crowds.

Which brings us to the real question once again? Does Dana White really not care about personality? If so, why did the UFC ever trade Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren?