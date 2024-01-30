UFC BMF: Justin Gaethje Names Bruce Lee Philosophy That Gives Max Holloway Major Advantage in Fights

Max Holloway returns to action later this year against Justin Gaethje for the ‘BMF’ belt at UFC 300. 2024 will mark Holloway’s 12th year with the promotion. During that time Holloway has made a few characteristics synonymous with his fight style. Chief among them is his durability and his ability to march on while sustaining serious damage. His next opponent Justin Gaethje recently shared his thoughts on a Bruce Lee philosophy in an interview with Brett Okamoto for ESPN MMA that allows Holloway to be durable.

Okamoto asked Gaethje about Max Holloway’s durability and what allows him to fight that way. Gaethje said,

“Yeah I mean, so it is your ability to see punches first. You know, being in a semi-relaxed state when the punches are landing and seeing it and then rolling with the punches.”

The former title challenger went on to explain how Bruce Lee’s philosophy is helping Holloway, he said,

“Be like water, Bruce Lee said it, nobody knows what it means but you know you can feel it when you’re in there… His ability to create angles, roll with punches, see shots, and the amount of experience he has had in that cage allows him to be comfortable. If you’re scared you’re going to hesitate, if you hesitate, you’re going to get knocked out.”



It is safe to say that Holloway has not faced anyone thus far with the punching power and the sheer violence that Justin Gaethje brings. Holloway will have to make sure that his defence is rock solid to avoid the same fate as Dustin Poirier. There is a lot riding on the fight for both men involved.

A closer look at a major factor that might affect Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway will have a one-inch reach deficit against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. ‘Blessed’ has a lot of scar tissue built up from all the years that he has been fighting. He is extremely prone to being cut and bleeding, which will be a massive factor against Justin Gaethje. The importance of defence and avoiding damage as much as possible early on can not be stressed enough for Max Holloway.

‘Blessed’ will get better as the rounds go on, but in order for him to do that, he will have to be able to see clearly. In addition, Holloway will also have to be careful of the leg kicks. Gaethje has arguably the most devastating leg kicks in the UFC. ‘Blessed’ will have to check them early or he might become a sitting duck as the fight goes on.