Dustin Poirier Suggests Trilogy With Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

UFC 300 pay-per-view, which will take place in 2023, is already in the talks and has got fans around the world excited and awaited. Undoubtedly, the UFC is working on making it one dynamic event in history. Thus, many fighters want to have a spot on the card.

It has also been speculated that Conor McGregor will return at UFC 300. With this news, Dustin Poirier has shown his interest in being on the same card to be part of the biggest event in history.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, ‘The Diamond’ expressed that UFC 300 is a great card to fight in. He further went on to show his interest and stated that he was ready to take on Justin Gaethje for the third time. He said:

“I would take that fight and uh, 300 would be a great card to do it on, but we’ll see. And if I was in Justin’s shoes, if he’s guaranteed a title shot, you might not want to risk it. But hey this is fighting. People get antsy we’ll see what happens, but I’m definitely open to that what do you.”

This year, the duo fought for the BMF title, in which Gaethje defeated ‘The Diamond.’ Now the score is even and the duo stands at 1-1 with one win in their hands against each other. Therefore, a trilogy makes perfect sense to put an end to the discussion.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje- The Trilogy at UFC 300

Both Poirier and ‘The Highlight’ have a shared history together. The duo faced each other first in 2018, when Poirier defeated Gaethje and won via TKO. The two fighters went on to have a rematch in 2023 at UFC 291 for a BMF title, which led to Gaethje’s victory over Poirier via KO.

Without a doubt, both the combatants are highly skilled and one of the best in the promotion with Dustin Poirier at rank #3 and Gaethje at rank #2 in the UFC lightweight ranking. Thus, a trilogy is inevitable.

Moreover, the UFC’s lightweight division looks super ready with current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev planning to fight against Charles Oliveira. Not just this, but there have also been speculations of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler making it to the charts of UFC 300 in 2024. Given the current lightweight scenario, Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier 3 seems like a viable option for UFC 300.

With shared interests and speculations, it is very clear that the UFC 300 fight card will have a few of the most exciting fights. However, it will be interesting to see what materializes. So, the fans must remain patient and see where things go.