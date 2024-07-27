UFC Boss Dana White Claims He ‘Loves’ Increasing Fight Bonuses to Motivate Every Fighter

Dana White is having fun increasing the fight of the night (FOTN) bonuses for fighters. Ever since UFC 300, the trend of fighters asking for a higher FOTN bonus seems to have caught on. And the latest fighter to join that list was Bobby Green. During the UFC 304 press conference, the American asked White to double the bonus from $50 to $100k and the UFC president agreed.

The fans have always called out White for not paying his fighters enough. So this is also a way for him to silence all the doubters who complain about fighter pay.

Of course, this is a pittance that will never make up for a unpair pay when millions are made in profits off the back of fighters, but the fans seem to love it…

Regardless, in a recent interview with TNT Sports, the UFC president spoke about why he keeps increasing her FOTN bonuses for fighters,

“I love two things. I love motivating people more than they were already motivated and I love the impact that it will have on their lives.”

Dana White on bumping up the #UFC304 post fight bonuses to $100K:

This tactic definitely helped at UFC 300 when White increased the bonus to $300K and fans got absolute bangers for fights.

Speaking of exciting fights, the 54-year-old also gave an update on Ilia Topuria’s next fight. They have run into some trouble regarding the location for the fight.

White reveals why Spain’s not ideal for Topuria fight

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria made it very clear that he wants to defend his belt in Spain. And not just anywhere in Spain, but the storied Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

As it turns out, the UFC has been trying to get a fight in the European nation. However, in the same interview with TNT Sports, White revealed the problems they were facing,

“The problem with Topuria and Spain is Spain’s venues are so backed up since Covid. They have so many events going on, it’s hard to get a venue there. But when we can, we will definitely do that.”

So Topuria may have to defend his belt elsewhere if he can not get his dream venue. It doesn’t matter though as Max Holloway won’t care when he comes for that featherweight title.