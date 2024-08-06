UFC Boss Dana White Says It’s Better for Fighters to Be Booed Than to Be Ignored

Not every fighter on the UFC roster is a Conor McGregor or a Khabib Nurmagomedov, having gained the ability to reciprocate a reaction from the fans. However, according to Dana White, you don’t have to be a crowd puller, an icon, who when walks into the octagon gets hailed by the fans but you should certainly be someone who should be able to evoke a reaction out of the crowd, whether be it cheers or boobirds.

Speaking to the crew of esteemed panelists including rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Steve-O, and Sloane Stephens. White shared his thoughts on UFC negativity. He said that you have to embrace the hate as well.

Claiming the importance of eliciting a reaction from the crowd, the UFC President said:

“You’ve to embrace the hate too. I say this to fighters all the time you know: if you are the type of fighter that comes in and the crowd crazy and go nuts, that’s awesome. If you are the type of fighter who walks in and everyone boos you, that’s incredible, its awesome. What you don’t want to be is someone who no one gives a fu*k one way or the other about.”

Meanwhile, the UFC frontman also weighed in on his thoughts about moving Alex Pereira to the heavyweight division.

White willing to let Alex Pereira to heavyweight but he must clean the division

In a short span of time, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira has shaken the UFC, claiming belts in two different weight classes. While his first title run was in the middleweight division when his rival Israel Adesanya was holding the title, he shattered expectations when he snatched the belt from him and moved to light heavyweight.

Except for the experts, nobody really gave the Brazilian a chance considering Adesanya’s futile effort to climb to LHW. But the Brazilian ran through the division, beating former champions one after the other. Now, Pereira is aiming for his third belt, having his sights set on the HW gold held by Jon Jones.

And guess what, White is actually willing to risk his LHW superstar but under one condition. Speaking to Kevin Iole on his YouTube channel, White explained his thought process, saying,

“ I like Alex… Let Alex do what he’s doing in the division. And you know what? If he wipes out the entire division and we are sitting here, who’s next? Then let him move up to heavyweight and do some type of super fight there.”

Now with the bossman letting his thoughts be known, we certainly can see Pereira at heavyweight but only if he downs Magomed Ankalaev – the only man he hasn’t beaten in the LHW division.