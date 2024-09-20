UFC Boss Dana White Stops by Conor McGregor’s Award-Winning Pub During Ireland Trip

After a rather hectic week following the UFC’s inaugural event at The Sphere, CEO Dana White is out of station, relaxing and enjoying his time on his trip to Ireland. During the journey, the 55-year-old business mogul made a quick stop at Conor McGregor’s iconic Black Forge Inn in Dubin, Ireland for a pint of their signature brews.

Taking things to social media, Uncle Dana posted a quick snap on his story post, tagging both the fighter and his pub’s handle as he posed for a picture with Liam Flynn, the manager of the pub.

Furthermore, the pub’s IG handle also shared the wholesome picture on their social media with White side by side with Flynn who appears to have a UFC belt on him, both smiling, seeming to have a whale of a time.

The UFC head honcho appears to make the most out of his free time – enjoying good company along with a cold one before the octagon returns to Las Vegas on September 28 for yet another Fight Night card.

Meanwhile, White also dropped a major Conor comeback update, assuring fans that the Irishman will return in 2025.

McGregor will fight next year, claims Uncle Dana

The world was waiting for the return of the ‘Mystic Mac’ in June at UFC 303 in T-Mobile Arena before the Irishman pulled out of the fight at the last minute following a ‘toe injury’ that broke a million hearts

He was booked against Michael Chandler, his rival TUF coach but the awry fallout forced the American to settle for a rematch against Charles Oliveira for November at UFC 309, leaving Conor’s return in a dilemma.

However, recently, the organization’s President/CEO, Dana White came out with a solid confirmation, assuring fans of the return of ‘The Notorious’.

In fact, despite doubts about the Irishman ever making another comeback, White is certain that he will be seen again and believes a fight will take place next year.

“Yes. I wasn’t 100 per cent in 2024, but I am in 2025. I just am. I know more than you guys know. I’m 100 per cent confident McGregor will fight next year.”

While the Irishman was adamant about settling for something in December 2024, White has confirmed that fans will get to see the former champion back in action sometime early next year! Now, who will the UFC match him up against? As of now, only former BMF champion Justin Gaethje has been thrown around. And wouldn’t that be a battle bard could write songs about?