‘He’s Never Fighting Again’: Conor McGregor’s UFC Future in Doubt as He Continues the Party Lifestyle With Nelk Boys

Chael Sonnen was right when he had claimed Conor McGregor would never fight again. Despite dropping hints about potential fights against Michael Chandler in the UFC or even Mike Perry in BKFC, the Irishman seems to have developed habits counterproductive to a successful comeback.

The latest chapter? Partying with the Nelk Boys, a YouTube group known for their wild lifestyle and friendship with UFC president Dana White. Fresh off a trip to India, the Nelk Boys made their way to Dublin, Ireland, where they linked up with ‘The Notorious.’

And guess what a group famous for partying did when they met the biggest party animal in the UFC!

Nelk fans were of course, thrilled to see the collaboration; UFC fans were anything but. The reaction was harsh and full of frustration. “Yep Conor is not serious about coming back … sad,” one fan commented, a sentiment all too familiar these days.

Another user was blunt with their prediction: “He ain’t gonna stop a foot in that oktagon.” Some believe his party lifestyle is now a permanent fixture. “Just an alcoholic now.”, one critical Twitter user said.

Others who had held out hope for a comeback also seemed done. “I used to think there was hope back in 2021-2022. I have no hope anymore,” wrote one disheartened fan.

But the comment that seemed to resonate most with fans? “He’s never fighting again.” It’s a statement that’s becoming more of a consensus with each passing day McGregor spends away from the cage.

McGregor is still under contract with the UFC and is still obligated to fight twice for Dana White before hanging up his boots or being involved with independent fights with the likes of Logan Paul.

However, White doesn’t seem like he’s too keen on enforcing anything on the UFC’s biggest money-maker of all time. Should McGregor return at some point, he would still be expected to rake in crowds at arenas like he once used to.

That is what White is counting on. And it would appear so is lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy wants to defend a title against Conor

McGregor may not fight for a title ever again, but not if Paddy ‘the Baddy’ had his way. The outspoken scouser, famous for his once-Beatles like haircut and now outrageous propositions on his podcast, has claimed that once the lightweight title was wrapped around his waist, he would bring McGregor back into the fold.

Paddy is all about the ‘dolla dolla bills‘ and nobody in his weight class has the ability to shake up the proverbial money tree like Conor does.

“Me first title defense could be against Conor McGregor at Anfield and that is perfect, because that’s where the money is and I’m filled out, me and Conor.”, Paddy said, dreaming of his perfect utopia.

However, if that never happens, the Liverpudlian plans to make do with Ilia Topuria as a potential opponent. It should be noted that at McGregor is too big a star to compete with the upper echelons of the UFC, and Topuria is halfway there and in line for the lightweight title.

So, if anything, Paddy will be doing the chasing. And since he is 15th on the roster, he’s going to have to keep chasing a while.