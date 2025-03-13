Nina Marie Daniele Sees Conor McGregor as Future Irish President After Donald Trump Calls Him His Favorite

Conor McGregor’s wish to the Irish President might be a huge subject of contention among the Irish, but for his American colleagues like Nina Marie Daniele, he’s the man for the job. Especially now, since the US President Donald Trump has cited him as a representative of the fighting Irish.

The Irishman’s tweets, rants, and fiery statements often go viral, with many of his followers nodding in agreement. It’s clear ‘The Notorious’ sees a lot of flaws in the current system and aims to change it as the President of Ireland.

And even though Ireland is a parliamentary democracy, unlike the US, and the role of the Irish president is purely ceremonial with no real power or authority, the former UFC champion seems adamant enough to make a run for the job.

Earlier today, in an interview with Hotfreestyle, US President Donald Trump championed the fighting spirit Conor has always shown and said, “Well, Conor’s great right, talking about Conor. You have a lot of great fighters actually, Irish fighters, I don’t know what that is.” Like clockwork, McGregor posted the clip on his Instagram.

Of course, he did. Conor has been in the Trump camp for years now and was even a part of his inauguration ceremony, where he was famously seen interacting with Logan and Jake Paul in a bus to the White House. It is interesting to note, however that during Trump’s election campaign, McGregor had become a little miffed with the man for showing some love for his arch-nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Regardless, it seems Conor has moved on with time and sees Trump’s praise of his fighting spirit as an endorsement. It also helps that UFC content creator Nina Marie Daniele dropped a comment that would have stroked his ego in all the right ways.

“US president with the future President of Ireland ,” Daniele wrote.

Would the Irish people actually elect Conor McGregor as their president? It’s crazy. It’s far-fetched. And right now, it does seem at odds with the general mood of the Irish public.

Just yesterday, the former UFC champion was received to a chorus of boos in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland after making an on-stage appearance during a Limp Bizkit concert.

However, McGregor seems to be wanting to change public perception of him, especially among the UFC fanbase and who better to help him do that than the voice of the UFC.

McGregor reaches out to Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has one of the biggest podcasts in the world in general and has had guests from the likes of Elon Musk to Kanye West, providing them with a platform to publicize their points of view, no matter how controversial they may be.

In fact, he was a great driving force during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. So much so that the president even thanked Rogan publicly during his inauguration speech on live TV.

Surprisingly, McGregor has never been on The Joe Rogan Experience, despite having been UFC’s biggest star ever.

As unreal as that sounds, the Irishman now wants to change things. “What’s up @joerogan my man I messaged you! Are you looking for a guest on the podcast, I have a great one for you!”, he tweeted.

What’s up @joerogan my man I messaged you! Are you looking for a guest on the podcast, I have a great one for you! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 12, 2025

What do you think Rogan will talk to Conor about? Will we get an answer on his return or will it be another session of McGregor rants? Perhaps they will talk about w**d, drugs, and elk meat. You ever know with Rogan and these days, you know ever less with McGregor.