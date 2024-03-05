UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Dubbed ‘Next Conor McGregor,’ Names Khabib Nurmagomedov the GOAT

Sean O’Malley has left Conor McGregor out of his GOAT list. The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) debate is something that will always rage on till the sport exists. For some, the MMA GOAT is Jon Jones, it is Khabib Nurmagomedov, and for others, it is Conor McGregor. ‘Sugar’ is a fighter who fans have dubbed as the next McGregor. However, in a recent interview on YouTube, he revealed the fighters that inspire him and the Irishman was not a part of it.

Patrick Bet-David recently invited Sean O’Malley to be the guest on the PBD Podcast. While on the podcast, the pair spoke about everything from his upbringing to his training regiment. Bet-David then asked O’Malley who he thinks are the GOATs of MMA at the moment. O’Malley responded by saying,

“The greatest of all time, it would be hard to argue against Jon Jones or Khabib. He went 30-0. Even boxing, Floyd, he was 50-0, that’s legendary.”

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 13:18 onwards):

He even named Floyd Mayweather as a combat sports GOAT. The common denominator among these three fighters was their unbeaten record, which Sean O’Malley considers legendary.

In the same interview, he spoke about the comparisons between himself and Conor McGregor. He also went on to reveal who he thinks would win in a fight between them.

Sean O’Malley reveals who he thinks will win in a fight between him and Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley spoke about how he is a big Conor McGregor fan and has been one for years. He also spoke about how he was excited to see him return to the ring. Patrick Bet-David then asked O’Malley who would beat in a fight, ‘Sugar’ or ‘The Notorious’. The UFC Champion had this to say:

“I don’t necessarily love my odds against that, but just boxing, it’s like speed kills and I’m pretty quick. But out of respect, I’ll say Conor can knock me out.”

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 39:37 onwards):





However, he went on to say that in the Octagon, he believes he has better skills than Conor McGregor. Sean O’Malley also stated that he has the best striking in MMA hands down.

Fans would argue that the American has not proven himself to that level yet. He is one of the best strikers in the UFC, but with the likes of Jon Jones still fighting, calling him the best striker in MMA hands down is a bit of a stretch.