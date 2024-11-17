“Stockton Swing”: UFC Fans Lose It as Nate Diaz Channels His Inner Tiger Woods with Hilarious Golf Skills

DALLAS, TEXAS – AUGUST 5: Nate Diaz steps in the ring for his 8-round main-event Cruiserweight bout at Paul vs Diaz at American Airlines Center on August 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Alejandro Salazar PxImages Icon Sportswire) BOXING: AUG 05 Paul vs Diaz EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23080510288

Tiger Woods watch out, Nate Diaz is coming for your throne. The former UFC star has fans in hysterics after posting a video of himself playing golf. But what everyone thought would be a good look at Diaz’s swing, turned out to be something very different.

The Stockton native is seen at a range doing a few practice swings. You would imagine he would hit one at least.

But after a couple of swings, he just decides to pick the ball up and throw it instead of hitting it with the club as his friends in the background start laughing.

Fans in the comments section found it hilarious; they even gave the shot a new nickname and called it, “The Stockton Swing”.

One fan was ready to see him compete against someone, and even had a hilarious opponent in mind, “I’ve seen enough. Give him Happy Gilmore”. This fan came up with an interesting idea so he could see Diaz play against some competition, “Imagine him on the celebrity golf tournament for charity”.

The celebrities could be in danger but it is an entertaining suggestion nevertheless.

Another couldn’t contain his excitement as Diaz took those practice swings, only to be filled with disappointment, “I was so excited to see Nate Diaz hit a golf ball for some reason”.

Some fans came up with some hilarious nicknames for the former UFC fighter, “bruh that’s Tiger Hoodz”, and “Tiger ‘BackWoods”.

Safe to say, Golf is definitely not going to be a sport that Diaz will compete in. With a swing like that, he’s got a better chance at playing Football.

Truth is, after the career he’s had, Diaz should be able to do whatever he wants. And that including faux sparring with a fan on the streets.

Diaz’s autograph doesn’t come cheap

The Stockton native is not only one of the most hilarious fighters ever, he also does the most random things from time to time. Actually, in the spirit of honesty, it’s all the time.

Take this interaction with a fan for example. All this guy wanted was a signature. So Diaz made the fan fake-fight him on the street. He even shared the video of the ‘fight’ on social media,

“This dude pulled up on me to sign these gloves so I made him fight me.”

The fight didn’t last long as Diaz executed some quick Stockton slaps, in slow motion of course, before taking the fan to the ground and doing some ground and pound. Again, all of this was in slow motion. Diaz was not assaulting anyone!

Hopefully, he can keep enjoying his life and maybe someday, he will take that Conor McGregor trilogy fight!