Fans Demand for Colby Covington’s Return as Reports Hint UFC 301 to Take Place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The last UFC PPV hosted in Brazil didn’t cast a pretty good impression on fans. But that hasn’t discouraged Dana White and Co. A recent report revealed that UFC authorities are probably planning to host the UFC 301 in Brazil once again. Pertinently, they are planning to host the event in Rio De Janeiro once more, despite experiencing what happened at UFC 283. However, several fans already had a matchup suggestion that they wanted to see on the night.

It was an Instagram update from MMA Islander that revealed the UFC’s plans to revisit Brazil for UFC 301. It took an ‘X’ update from ‘MMA Latinoamérica‘ as its source and captioned its post:

“The UFC is reportedly planning a return to Brazil at #UFC301. Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja is interested in fighting on the card.”

Nothing can be said about whether the noted UFC flyweight champ, Alexandre Pantoja will get to fight on the card or not. But the comments section revealed a fighter that several fans wanted to see on the card. They included the name Colby Covington in it.

One such comment read, “am down for Pantoja and Alex and give me burns Vs Colby”. This comment also got a few replies from other fans, with one of them mentioning why Covington will never fight out of the USA. The reply read, “You think Colby fights out of the country? I think he dug himself too deep and won’t fight out the US now lol”.

Another fan expressed a similar opinion and received another reason for not putting Covington on the card. His comment read, “Have Colby on there”. While the reply he received said, “Nah, it’s for a joke, since Colby made that post-fight speech disrespecting Brazil”.

One more fan predicted the main event. But his comment also revealed that he had memories of the previous UFC PPV in Brazil which was horrible. His comment read, “Okay, it’s definitely gonna be Peireira VS Ankelaev. Brazil still su*ks tho”.

One more fan wrote, “If Alex doesnt headline 300, him at Rio would be MASSIVE”.

Well, nobody knows whether the plans to host UFC 301 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil will be successful or not. But avid UFC fans may know Covington’s infamous speech after UFC Fight Night 119 is the reason behind the fans desiring to watch him fight in Brazil once again. However, the current situation in the UFC says that the authorities have several options for the probable UFC 301 card.

UFC authorities have two Brazilian champions to put in the UFC 301 card

Currently, the noted Brazilian champ, Alex Pereira, is reigning the UFC’s light heavyweight division. While the UFC flyweight division is being ruled by another Brazilian, Alexandre Pantoja. Hence. it’s quite apparent that Dana White and Co. can put both of these Brazilian champions in the UFC 301 card.

It will also make UFC 301 an event with two title fights which attract a lot of attention from fans. With Pantoja already willing to fight, it might be easy for the authorities to get him on the card.

But booking Pereira may require longer negotiations since sources are saying that he may headline the coveted UFC 300. But the fans wishing for Covington on the card may not have their desires fulfilled.