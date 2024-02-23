“F*ck I’ll Take On All”: Tony Ferguson Reveals Unheard Altercation Incident With Team Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson recalled a time when he got angry at Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC set the pair up to fight multiple times but the fight never played out. Both fighters hated each other and wanted to get into the octagon. The organization booked the fight five times, but each time either one of the fighters ended up pulling out. However, Tony Ferguson claims it was Nurmagomedov who ran from the fights and even recalled a story in a podcast with ‘Rampage’ Jackson on YouTube.

Former UFC fighter and MMA royalty Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has his own podcast, the Jaxxon podcast. His latest guest on the podcast was Tony Ferguson.

Jackson’s co-host asked Ferguson about the fight saga between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘El Cucuy’ then revealed what the Dagestani fighter and his team once did:

“Khabib’s team surrounded my family when we were checking in. And they surrounded us and I didn’t know, and my wife’s like hey look. And I f*cking went around and hair stood up on the back of my head like f*ck I’ll take on all five of you.”

Tony Ferguson also revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team surrounded his team on another instance. These two events had him furious. However, Ferguson got his revenge when he sized up ‘The Eagle’ in an unique manner.

Tony Ferguson reveals how he sized up Khabib Nurmagomedov with his belt

The UFC set up Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 249 and the hype for the fight was real. There was real beef between the pair and fans wanted to see this fight.

In the same podcast with ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Ferguson revealed a tactic he used during their face-off:

“He doesn’t f*cking know, but I’m measuring him with my belt. And every single time I put my belt down, right here, look it, that’s how close I was to ankle pick.”

Tony Ferguson put down his belt during the face off against Khabib Nurmagomedov. At the time, fans could not comprehend why he was doing it.

However, in the podcast, he revealed that he did it to measure him up. To see how much distance he would have to cover to get to his opponent.

‘El Cucuy’ revealed that people don’t understand things he does but there is a method to the madness.