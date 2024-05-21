UFC Champion Islam Makhachev Blames Money and Alcohol for Conor McGregor’s Fighting Skills Decline

Conor McGregor’s fortunes inside the octagon have drastically declined since his feud with Khabib Nurmagimedov. Current UFC lightweight champion and Khabib’s protege Islam Makahchev believes it has to do with the hundreds of millions of dollars McGregor is making and the whiskey he’s drinking.

Is there some truth to this?

Well, the Irishman went from being the poster boy of the UFC to not competing in three years. Once a double champion who could derail entire careers, McGregor has been unable to string together a couple of wins. Literally. His last win was against a semi-retired Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

While Conor looks to change that in July this year as he takes on Michael Chandler, Makhachev doesn’t believe the Irishman is a top-level fighter anymore.

In a recent interview with the Weighing In channel on YouTube, Islam Makhachev gave credit to McGregor’s media skills but criticized his in-ring performances by calling him a ‘party guy’.

“This guy is not top level fighter, for sure he did very good in media but his skills are not the same….But not now, he drinking too much, he’s no more high-level UFC fighter, he’s party guy.”

Islam Makhachev then spoke about how the moment things turned bad for him was when he started making a lot of money. It is the general consensus that once you start waking up on silk sheets, it’s difficult to want to get punched in the face for a living.

According to the champ, McGregor’s hay days are behind him.

While it is common knowledge that no love has been lost between Conor and the Dagestani camp, it will be interesting to see if McGregor can prove Makhachev wrong in his next fight.

But that’s for later. Right now, ‘Mystic Mac’ has predicted the outcome of the upcoming Makhachev vs. Poirier title fight.

Mystic Mac’s prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

During a live stream, fans asked the Irishman what he thought of the upcoming fight. McGregor was quick to reply and it wasn’t a kind one, as one expected.

“He’s (Makhachev) been knocked out by a back check hook from a southpaw before inside the UFC, and you know that’s one of Dustin’s best shots. If Dustin’s ever gonna do it it’s gonna be this time.”

Conor McGregor predicts Dustin Poirier knocks out Islam Makhachev: “The things that Makhachev does wrong, the things he’s not good at, he fumbles over his feet usually early on, and falls into shots. He’s been knocked out by a back check hook from a southpaw before inside the… pic.twitter.com/UJqOudfybN — FightCrack (@FightCrack) May 20, 2024

Conor McGregor thinks this is the best opportunity for Dustin Poirier to win the title but does not pick a winner because it does not matter to him. He has history with both and would take both their heads clean off if he could.