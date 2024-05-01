UFC Champion Sean O’Malley Hypes Up Potential Featherweight Showdown with Max Holloway

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has been wanting to fight Ilia Topuria to become a 2-division champion since defending his title for the first time at UFC 299. In all likeliness, he has to face Merab Dvalishvili first. But that doesn’t mean, ‘Suga’ isn’t blessed with ideas for other great fights, which brings us to the BMF champion, Max Holloway.

Suga successfully defended his title at UFC 299 against Marlon Vera with a striking masterclass. And at UFC, Max Holloway delivered arguably the greatest KOs in the history of the UFC, when he connected with Justin Gaethje’s chin with one second to go in the 5th round. So, a fight between these two mad, flamboyant fighters could be one for the Colosseum.

The bantamweight champion has taken to Instagram to fan the flames of this dream match-up for UFC fans.

“Imagine this fight at featherweight one day. Strikers dream.”



Holloway and O’Malley are considered amongst the best strikers in the UFC. ‘Blessed’ further solidified that notion with his recent performance against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. However, if a fight between the two men were to happen, a few conditions would have to be met first in order for the UFC to be on board.

Sean O’Malley vs Max Holloway; a fight that can actually take place?

After his recent performance, Max Holloway has punched his ticket to a title shot at 145 pounds. He will most likely take on Ilia Topuria before the end of the year. O’Malley on the other hand has Merab Dvalishvili up next. If both O’Malley and Max Holloway emerge victorious in their next fights, they will both be champions in two different weight classes.

This is where it gets interesting, especially given O’Malley’s desire to follow in Conor McGregor’s footsteps and become a two-division champion.

As mentioned before, O’Malley wants that fight. Because not only does it solidify his legacy at the company, but a champ VS champ fight at the right PPV is what is commonly referred to by the UFC fans as the “Red Panty Night“.

So, there is little to no chance that a fight between the two takes place without a belt on the line. There has not been a champion vs champion fight in the UFC in a long time and Max Holloway vs Sean O’Malley might just be the fight the UFC is looking for. But all that would remain a pipe dream if either of these fighters lost their next match.