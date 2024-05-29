UFC Commentator Joe Rogan’s Vintage Chiseled Physique Picture Spurs Robert De Niro and T-Bag Comparisons

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been involved in the sport for over two decades and has even trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Eddie Bravo. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Rogan was in excellent shape as a youngster. Interestingly, Rogan’s physique made headlines again recently as a recent throwback image left fans astonished by his fitness levels.

A page on X, ‘MMA Uncensored’ posted a picture featuring Joe Rogan in his 20s. In the picture, a young Rogan is seen shadowboxing in boxing shorts and hand wraps. However, the thing that caught the attention of fans immediately was the conditioning of Rogan’s physique. The 56-year-old looked extremely well built with not even an ounce of fat on him.

Needless to say, the picture invoked some interesting reactions from fans, who could not help but praise the commentator for his incredible fitness.

One fan commented on Rogan’s photo declaring that the commentator was not someone to be messed with back in the day, saying, “Joe Rogan was a bad mofo in his day.”

Joe rogan was a bad mofo in his day https://t.co/1Ii75MiMpp — Ric Wick Bitch (@RricardoGBF) May 28, 2024



Another fan compared Rogan to actor Rober De Niro saying, “He looks like a more ripped Robert De Niro.”

He looks like a more ripped Robert De Niro https://t.co/Tap1qmZYc4 — Mikey D Baby and the D is for Diabetic (@VaqueroNegro7) May 28, 2024



“I thought this was Roberto Dinero at first”– commented another sharing the same sentiment as a few others in the comment section.

I thought this was Roberto Dinero at first — El Rey Del MMA (@ElReyDelMMA) May 28, 2024



A running theme among fans was the comparison between Rogan and De Niro, “Almost looks like Robert de Niro.”

Almost looks like robert de Niro — names blank (@Improllyright23) May 28, 2024



Another fan commented saying, “Nah that’s T-Bag.”

Nah that’s T-Bag — Average MMA Enjoyer (@MMAobservations) May 28, 2024



“Looks like T bag from prison break”– commented a fan.

Looks like T bag from prison break — Adam Smith (@78ajs) May 28, 2024



Despite being close to 60, Rogan has not let go of his physical fitness and appears to be in incredible shape even now.

Joe Rogan shows off his 56-year-old chiseled physique

Rogan has admitted in several interviews that taking care of his body is one of the biggest priorities in his life. Even at his age, Rogan works out multiple times a week and continues to train in mixed martial arts. He recently shared a video of him hitting the heavy bag, where he could be seen throwing punches and kicks while topless.

Joe Rogan posts a new video of him hitting a punching bag‼️ pic.twitter.com/lWoH1lbVrl — IFN (@IfnBoxing) May 23, 2024



The video clip put Rogan’s impressive physique on full display as fans filled the comments section with praise. The UFC commentator has stated on multiple occasions that doing hard things is a necessity in his life. They prepare him to tackle sudden obstacles that affect his day-to-day life.