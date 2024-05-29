mobile app bar

UFC Commentator Joe Rogan’s Vintage Chiseled Physique Picture Spurs Robert De Niro and T-Bag Comparisons

Kevin Binoy
Published

UFC Commentator Joe Rogan's Vintage Chiseled Physique Picture Spurs Robert De Niro and T-Bag Comparisons

Robert De Niro, Joe Rogan
Credits: Imago

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been involved in the sport for over two decades and has even trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Eddie Bravo. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Rogan was in excellent shape as a youngster. Interestingly, Rogan’s physique made headlines again recently as a recent throwback image left fans astonished by his fitness levels.

A page on X, ‘MMA Uncensored’ posted a picture featuring Joe Rogan in his 20s. In the picture, a young Rogan is seen shadowboxing in boxing shorts and hand wraps. However, the thing that caught the attention of fans immediately was the conditioning of Rogan’s physique. The 56-year-old looked extremely well built with not even an ounce of fat on him.

Needless to say, the picture invoked some interesting reactions from fans, who could not help but praise the commentator for his incredible fitness.

One fan commented on Rogan’s photo declaring that the commentator was not someone to be messed with back in the day, saying, “Joe Rogan was a bad mofo in his day.”


Another fan compared Rogan to actor Rober De Niro saying, “He looks like a more ripped Robert De Niro.”


“I thought this was Roberto Dinero at first”– commented another sharing the same sentiment as a few others in the comment section.


A running theme among fans was the comparison between Rogan and De Niro, “Almost looks like Robert de Niro.”


Another fan commented saying, “Nah that’s T-Bag.”


“Looks like T bag from prison break”– commented a fan.


Despite being close to 60, Rogan has not let go of his physical fitness and appears to be in incredible shape even now.

Joe Rogan shows off his 56-year-old chiseled physique

Rogan has admitted in several interviews that taking care of his body is one of the biggest priorities in his life. Even at his age, Rogan works out multiple times a week and continues to train in mixed martial arts. He recently shared a video of him hitting the heavy bag, where he could be seen throwing punches and kicks while topless.


The video clip put Rogan’s impressive physique on full display as fans filled the comments section with praise. The UFC commentator has stated on multiple occasions that doing hard things is a necessity in his life. They prepare him to tackle sudden obstacles that affect his day-to-day life.

