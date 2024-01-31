Khabib Nurmagomedov Return: Manager Fantasizes About Multi-Division Comeback Against Top Stars

It is hard to imagine any fighter who has fought in 29 MMA pro-level matches without a single loss. Khabib Nurmagomedov, a once-in-a-decade talent, stands out in this rarity. Not only did he win every fight, but he arguably lost just two rounds in his entire career, adding to the legendary nature of his record. Despite his retirement, many fans fantasize about his comeback. Similarly, Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, while discussing the potential return, shared his vision for the ideal comeback on Twitter.

Seeing the hype for UFC 300 is building the return of big superstars, including ‘The Eagle,’ has been speculated for some time. Now, it’s his manager who has shared a wild fantasy of him returning, grabbing three belts, and beating superstars like Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya, and Leon Edwards—all above the weight class he was in previously. In his words,

“If a fantasy @TeamKhabib Come back, 1- April become the 185 lb champion. 2- July become 205 lb Champion. 3- December become 170lb Champion Vs Alex Pereira ’ Israel Adesanya ‘ Edward I truly believe this statistically bad nightmare for all these guys“

The speculation of his return began with UFC legend Chael Sonnen’s video, discussing the chances of Nurmagomedov’s return to the octagon. Since then, chatter around the event has been non-stop. Now, adding to the conversation, his manager shared his fantasy.

Abdelaziz made a wild suggestion of grabbing the welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight belts—classes Nurmagomedov never fought for previously. So, it’s safe to say it’s just another internet-cooked idea served to fans, already discarded by Nurmagomedov himself.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Returning For UFC 300?

October 24, 2020, marked the day when the undefeated 29-0 fighter decided to retire from the sport after the passing of his father, the man who knew everything about the sport. He left entirely to spend time with his family and close ones, and now he doesn’t even attend the fights.

With no chance of his return, his coach Javier Mendez shared a video on Instagram, labeling return rumors as ‘nonsense’ and urging fans to stop encouraging such talks. Subsequently, Nurmagomedov himself dismissed the idea of returning, making any scenarios about his comeback a good way to pass the time.