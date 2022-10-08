Watch: Conor McGregor Got Emotional and Apologized to UFC President Dana White After His Loss to Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor emotionally apologized to Dana White for his loss against Floyd Mayweather.

The Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather boxing match was an epic showdown. It raked up the second-highest PPV numbers in history. Both McGregor and Mayweather took home boatloads of cash and made big for their career.

Leaving aside the money and the hype, the loss was also a moment of reflection for McGregor and his camp. In particular, the video below shows “The Notorious’ getting teary-eyed as he faced his supporters in the backrooms after the fight.

“I’m sorry,” McGregor told Dana White who responded by telling him that he was pleased with his performance.

“I’m sorry?” he said, “Dude I’m ecstatic, very, very. Be proud, I’m telling you you’re unbelievable.”

Then one of McGregor’s mates chimed in saying “Conor, do you want a whiskey?” following which the entire locker room raised a toast to him and the event.

McGregor is well-known for his brash talk and epic rants, even on social media. But these moments of insight into Mystic Mac’s life reveal a more sensitive side to him. Plus, the fact that Dana White was backstage supporting McGregor shows us how personal MMA as a sport can be.

What is Conor McGregor Doing Now?

Following his third fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor has been recovering from his leg break. He has been active on social media, giving fans regular updates on his recovery and the road back to competitive form.

He recently released a video where he looked beefed up and this drew reactions from all parts of the MMA world.

Some critics like former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo speculated about his bulk gain and if they were legit. Cejudo was also quick to point out that McGregor is out of the USADA testing pool despite being marked active on the UFC fighter’s roster.

He also told McGregor to lay off the cocaine. UFC bantamweight ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley also reportedly said he wanted to party with McGregor, implying he was using drugs.

While no such evidence has surfaced so far, things might shake up when McGregor gets back to the Octagon. As of now, he has made no clear mention of when he will return. However, critics and fans have speculated this might be sometime in 2023.

Click here for more UFC News