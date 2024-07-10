UFC Denver: Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, Argentina, and Brazil

The lull in action after UFC 303 seems to be over for fans as UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez (UFC on ESPN 59, UFC Denver) is just three days away. The stacked fight card of the event does give us a glimpse of the enthralling encounters awaiting fans, and it’s quite apparent that people from all over the globe will tune into the event.

In the past, fans have missed out on a few awaited UFC events due to the time difference between countries. Well, we won’t let it happen this time, as a list of the starting times of UFC Denver: Namajunas vs. Cortez for more than 20 countries of the world will help one tune in to the action on time.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Canada (ET) 7:00 PM 10:00 PM UK (GMT) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM Brazil (BRT) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM Argentina (ART) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM 1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) 11:00 AM 2:00 PM Spain (CET) 1:00 AM 4:00 AM Denmark (CET) 1:00 AM 4:00 AM Sweden (CET) 1:00 AM 4:00 AM Ireland (GMT) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM Italy (CET) 1:00 AM 4:00 AM Ecuador (ECT) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Mexico (CST) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM China (CST) 7:00 AM 10:00 AM Japan (JST) 8:00 AM 11:00 AM Philippines (PHT) 7:00 AM 10:00 AM India (IST) 4:30 AM 7:30 AM Bangladesh (BST) 5:00 AM 8:00 AM Singapore (SST) 7:00 AM 10:00 AM South Africa (SAST) 1:00 AM 4:00 AM

It’s quite understandable that the Namajunas vs. Cortez main event of the night will garner the most number of eyeballs. After all, it will be the former strawweight champ, ‘Thug Rose’ who will take to the octagon. However, Dana White and Co. have scheduled several other barnburners for the night.

What does the entire card of the UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez event look like?

The Argentinian welterweight, Santiago Ponzinibbio, didn’t have an eventful last outing against Kevin Holland. Hence, he will be desperate to get back to the winning columns when he takes on Muslim Salikhov in the co-main event of the night. Additionally, there are a few other fights that will surely have fans on the edge of their seats.

Main Card

Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez (women’s flyweight bout)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight bout)

Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva (lightweight bout)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa (welterweight bout)

Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez (featherweight bout)

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight bout)

Prelims

Charles Johnson vs. Joshua Van (flyweight bout)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline (women’s flyweight bout)

Mariya Agapova vs. Luana Santos (women’s flyweight bout)

Montel Jackson vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (bantamweight bout)

Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski (middleweight bout)

Fans tuning in should note that they will need an active ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass subscription to enjoy the live broadcast of the event without any hassles. From the looks of it, the UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez event is going to be a pretty fulfilling one for White and Co. as well.