UFC Denver: Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez – Date, Time, Streaming Info, Fight Card, and Complete Fan Guide

After a short one-week break, the UFC circus is steadily moving to Denver, Colorado this Saturday, 13 July. ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas will take on #11 ranked Tracy Cortez in the main event after Rose’s original opponent, Maycee Barber, pulled out due to illness.

The main event walkout entrances are expected to start at 1 a.m. ET (Sunday) / 6 a.m. UK (Sunday) with the card main event starting at 10 PM ET / 3 a.m. UK (Sunday). Fight fans in the US can tune into the action on ESPN + while the ones in the UK can catch the action on TNT Sports. Combat sports fans can also purchase the fight on ESPN+ PPV,

Previously Namajunas was scheduled to face the #4 ranked Maycee Barber but an untimely illness caused the latter to pull out. That is when the #11 ranked Tracy Cortez stepped up and she will be determined to continue her winning streak in the UFC. Although the contest might seem a bit too difficult for the 30-year-old, Cortez will inch closer to the top if she gets it done against Namajunas in the Ball Arena.

Besides the main event featuring the ladies, there are several other bouts that will certainly get you on your toes. The promotion has taken great care and consideration to deliver the fans one epic feast, despite several fighters pulling out at the last second.

UFC Denver full fight card

All in all, UFC will have 11 high-octane fights including the prelims and mains with five in the main card and the rest six set in the prelims. The evening will kick off with Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski, two skilled grapplers who are willing to stand toe to toe. Next, we have a fight in the bantamweight division with Da’Mon Blackshear going up against Montel Jackson, followed by another BW bout – Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova.

UFC’s return to Ball Arena in Denver also features a debut. Undefeated strawweight and former Cage Fury champion, Fatima Kline will fill in for Viviane Araujo against Jasmine Jasudavicius, marking her debut in a major UFC Fight Night. Flyweight sensation Joshua Van is another star attraction. Joshua who is riding the momentum will lock horns with former LFA champ Charles Johnson in the flyweight division.

Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan in MW, Christian Rodriguez vs. Julian Erosa in FW, and Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa in WW are the other features on the card. Fan favorite Drew Dober also has a fixture, taking on the veteran 46-year-old, Jean Silva while Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov will be the hot co-main event of the evening.