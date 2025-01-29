mobile app bar

UFC Fans Heartbroken as Three Legends Get Removed Back-to-Back from the Roster

Allan Binoy
Published

UFC fans were left stunned after three legendary fighters, Tony Ferguson, Chris Weidman, and Alexander Gustafsson were cut from the roster within hours of each other. The news, confirmed by UFC Roster Watch on Twitter, felt like the end of an era, as these three warriors have been part of some of the most iconic parts of UFC history.

Tony Ferguson, known for his unrelenting pressure and wild, unpredictable style, was once the boogeyman of the lightweight division. He went on a 12-fight win streak, taking out top contenders and former champions alike. His 2018 war against Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 was a classic, bloody, chaotic, and full of everything that made Ferguson special.


Chris Weidman shocked the world in 2013 when he knocked out Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva to end his legendary reign and claim the middleweight title. He proved it was no fluke by doing it again in the rematch, then defended his belt against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, solidifying his place in history.


Meanwhile, Alexander Gustafsson was one of the best fighters to never hold a belt. His epic five-round war against Jon Jones at UFC 165 is still regarded as one of the greatest fights in MMA history. Many believe to this day that the judges fumbled the decision and he should have actually won the title.


Fans couldn’t believe the UFC had cut all three on the same day, and the reactions on social media were a mix of heartbreak and disbelief. “Bro 3 in a row, sad day boys”, one fan said. “Damn. It’s a legend cutting kind of day”, added another while reminiscing about the good old days.

This man also couldn’t believe that the UFC was cutting ties with a part of its own legacy and said,”Weidman, Ferguson, Gustafsson all in the same day is insane man.” This fan had the tissues ready to go and asserted, “Hold on brother I’m crying.”


However, fans can breathe a little easier knowing that while their UFC chapters may have come to an end, their fighting careers are not over. All three have been drafted into the Global Fight League (GFL), a new global, team-based MMA organization launching in 2025. The GFL aims to bring a fresh approach to the sport, and having Ferguson, Weidman, and Gustafsson on board will give fans plenty to look forward to.

Weidman, for one still feels the need to compete, no matter the arena.

Weidman explains move to GFL

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Weidman admitted he wasn’t sure what his future held before making the move. He didn’t want to make a move to the PFL and fight over there, so there was an imminent belief that his in-ring career in MMA had come to an end. However, there was something inside him, one last hurrah, perhaps that kept the fire burning that he signed up for a new gig.

“I still had that competitive juice inside of me… I was thinking I’ll get into some of these boxing matches. Eventually get to the point of trying to fight a guy like Jake Paul, like everybody’s goal is.”

Although his initial aim was to get into exhibition boxing like most of the other retired UFC fighters, he found the GFL to be a better opportunity to show his competitiveness. The organization has also signed the likes of Tyron Woodley, Yoel Romero, and many other UFC legends, promising to be a must-watch for fans.

